Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Summit Daily News
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?
I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
Summit Daily News
How a powder hound turned his passion for meteorology into the go-to site for mountain weather forecasts
When Joel Gratz posts a weather forecast on the OpenSnow website, skiers and snowboarders can be sure he did everything in his power to make it as reliable as possible. That’s because Gratz, a Boulder resident who skis 60-75 days annually, relies on those forecasts as well. Gratz is...
Summit Daily News
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner, Andy Wirth, reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale
A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration
On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
Summit Daily News
Denver Water advisory committee seeks Western Slope applicants
Denver Water is seeking a new member for its Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee currently has an opening for its West Slope representative. To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Summit, Eagle, Mesa, Montrose or Garfield counties, have been a Colorado resident for at least five years, be a U.S. citizen and have the ability to connect with constituents of the district they represent.
Summit Daily News
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money
I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
Summit Daily News
League for Animals and People of the Summit to host guest speaker on pet safety around wildlife
League for Animals and People of the Summit’s annual meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. This year, animal control supervisor Daniel Ettinger from Summit County Animal Control and Shelter will be a guest speaker. Ettinger will share tips on how to keep pets safe in the event of...
Summit Daily News
First year of Frisco Bay Marina paid parking totals over 23,000 transactions
Frisco Town Council members reflected on the first season of paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina and ultimately decided to not raise rates, besides adding a premium on holidays — though the exact amount was not decided upon. In June, paid parking began at the marina to help...
‘This is why we can’t have pumpkins’: Portly bear visits Evergreen home
Many bear sightings have been reported over the last few weeks in Colorado. Bears are fattening up for winter by eating up to 20,000 calories each day right now.
Summit Daily News
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
Summit Daily News
Summit County sheriff candidates debate safety, opioid epidemic at Summit County election forum
Summit County sheriff candidates Jaime FitzSimons and Chris Scherr shared the floor for a 30-minute debate as part of the Summit County election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center. The two candidates spent the majority of their time talking extensively about building relationships...
KDVR.com
This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
Summit Daily News
Explore a spooky Halloween mystery at Frisco Historic Park & Museum this weekend
The Frisco Historic Park & Museum and Summit County Library will host a free evening of Halloween entertainment Saturday, Oct. 22. Called Mystery at the Museum, guests will have the opportunity to solve a historic murder through clues and puzzles. Participants who complete the game will be entered into a...
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
Comments / 0