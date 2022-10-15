ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures

A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?

I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
K99

Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale

A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data

If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Denver Water advisory committee seeks Western Slope applicants

Denver Water is seeking a new member for its Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee currently has an opening for its West Slope representative. To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Summit, Eagle, Mesa, Montrose or Garfield counties, have been a Colorado resident for at least five years, be a U.S. citizen and have the ability to connect with constituents of the district they represent.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan

The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money

I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
DENVER, CO

