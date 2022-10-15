A man was pushed to his death on New York City subway tracks after an argument with another man over an accidental bump and a dropped cellphone. The ninth homicide in the subway system this year unfolded on a platform in Queens during rush hour on Monday, police said. According to NBC New York, the two men bumped into each other—and the suspect’s phone fell to the tracks. He allegedly told the victim to jump down and retrieve it, sparking a fight that ended with him shoving the other man in front of an oncoming train. The suspect was arrested, but his name has not been released.Read it at NBC New York

