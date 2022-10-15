Read full article on original website
Charles Lowrie
3d ago
now we know why NYC hasn't reported crime statistics to the FBI. overrun with violence.
Lisa Desort
3d ago
metal detectors and create new jobs by means of trained task forces in the subways! I still have yet to see transit officers riding the trains like back in the days!
NBC New York
Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Man to NYC Subway Tracks in Random Attack
The suspect who was seen on camera moments before allegedly shoving a man onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station in an unprovoked attack has been arrested, police said. Miguel Ramirez was led out from the police stationhouse in handcuffs and put into the back of a police car Tuesday evening. Charges against the 35-year-old are still pending.
Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument
NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
A 40-year-old ex-con was shot to death on a Bronx street early Wednesday, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but police are ...
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the Bronx
BRONX - A high-end chain snatching crew used motorcycles to get away with thousands of dollars in jewelry in the Bronx. The NYPD is looking for at least five men in connection with a robbery crew that drove high-speed motorcycles to strike around the Van Cortlandt Park area in the West Bronx.
VIDEO: At-large gunman ambushes victim who was fatally shot, run over in the Bronx
Police released new video Tuesday as they search for the gunman who ambushed a Bronx man who was fatally shot and run over by a fleeing vehicle on Saturday morning.
NBC New York
Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody
Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD
NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
insideedition.com
Man Screamed for Help as Suspect Assaulted Him and Took Bag Containing $17K: NYPD
A man screamed for help as he was being attacked on the street by a stranger, according to authorities who are now looking for the suspects involved. The NYPD says it happened in Queens. They say the 66-year-old victim was walking down a street when he was pushed to the ground from behind by an unknown assailant who started kicking and punching the man as he screamed for help. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
VIDEO: 2nd person sought in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA employee
Police on Monday released video of a second gunman wanted in the August fatal shooting a Bronx NYCHA maintenance worker.
Boy, 16, critical after stabbing on Brooklyn street; attacker at large
A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on a Brooklyn street Monday night, police said.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
Man, 27, fatally dragged down Queens street while clinging to door handle of fleeing car
The 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center following a chaotic encounter around 9 p.m. at Beach 87th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Rockaway Beach.
Man Pushed to His Death in Front of NYC Train After Dumb Argument
A man was pushed to his death on New York City subway tracks after an argument with another man over an accidental bump and a dropped cellphone. The ninth homicide in the subway system this year unfolded on a platform in Queens during rush hour on Monday, police said. According to NBC New York, the two men bumped into each other—and the suspect’s phone fell to the tracks. He allegedly told the victim to jump down and retrieve it, sparking a fight that ended with him shoving the other man in front of an oncoming train. The suspect was arrested, but his name has not been released.Read it at NBC New York
Dad sues NYC ACS after 4-year-old son's death
NEW YORK -- A child was killed last year, allegedly at the hands of his mother's boyfriend, and now the boy's father has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging multiple failures that led to his death after a report was made about potential abuse.Four-year-old Jace Eubanks was killed September 2021 at his mother's apartment in Brooklyn as his 5-year-old brother watched. His mother's boyfriend, 28-year-old Jerimiah Johnson, is behind bars for his death.The cause of death was battered child syndrome with recent blunt force injuries to the torso."I miss his smile," said Jamal Eubanks, Jace's father. "Me and him...
4 flee as police shoot at stolen car that struck NYPD officer in the Bronx
Police opened fire on a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night after the vehicle struck an NYPD officer while fleeing a traffic stop. The wild scene unfolded around 10:20 p.m. at Elder and Westchester avenues in the Soundview section.
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Shooting Leaves Woman Brain-Dead; Family Believes Shooter is Disgruntled Tenant
A woman was left brain-dead after a weekend shooting in Brooklyn, with her family believing her injuries were caused by a disgruntled former tenant. “This is a horror movie,” the woman’s sister told the Daily News on Monday. “It’s a bad dream, and I can’t wake up.”
‘Just get my child home’: Staten Island mother pleads for public’s help to find missing daughter, 12
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It began as a normal day for the Smith family as they all got ready for school and work in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21. Ariyah Garcia-Smith, 12; her siblings and her mother, Lateefah Smith, went through their usual morning routine of getting up, dressed and prepared for the day ahead.
