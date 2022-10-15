ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Apple reportedly working on iPad docking accessory set for 2023 release

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dehc8_0iaTr3ch00

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported on Saturday about new iPad models coming this month, in addition to a new generation of the MacBook Pro expected to be introduced later this year. However, the journalist also revealed Apple’s plans to launch a new iPad docking accessory in 2023.

An iPad docking accessory for the home

In his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that Apple wants to push the iPad even further as a home accessory. Last year, the journalist reported that the company was working on a new product category that combines Apple TV, iPad, and HomePod features in a single device. The idea would be to create something that could compete with home devices like Amazon Echo Show.

While today’s Bloomberg report claims that Apple is still exploring the idea of combining an iPad with a speaker hub, it also says that the company now has another card up its sleeve to do so.

According to Gurman, Apple has also developed prototypes of an iPad docking accessory that would provide a similar experience, but without the need to create a product that can only stay in one place at home. Instead, users could simply attach their iPad to the accessory for a home hub experience. It would work quite similar to Google’s recently introduced Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet.

Since creating entire new products from scratch can take a very long time, the iPad could be the company’s best bet in “making some noise in the smart-home space,” the report adds. The journalist heard from sources that the new accessory might be introduced “as soon as 2023.”

A strong home strategy to compete with Amazon

Amazon is known for offering different smart home accessories, including a variety of Echo devices with the built-in Alexa virtual assistant. Apple has Apple TV and the HomePod, which aren’t exactly a hit. When it comes to the HomePod, the company has discontinued the original model in favor of the more affordable HomePod mini.

Gurman’s report notes that Apple is still working on a new HomePod model that is larger than the mini version. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac found references to an unreleased HomePod model in the iOS 16 beta code, which corroborates these rumors.

All this combined with the idea of a home hub accessory plus the HomeKit and the launch of the Matter standard show that Apple really wants to have a strong home products strategy to compete with Amazon, Google, and other companies.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
HAWAII STATE
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy