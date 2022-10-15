ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets to part ways with guard LiAngelo Ball

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive guard/forward LiAngelo Ball, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The middle of the three Ball brothers, the former UCLA signee also was waived prior to the 2020-21 season by the Detroit Pistons, and by the Hornets in advance of last season, and has yet to play an NBA game.

Younger brother LaMelo Ball is an All-Star guard with the Hornets, who is entering his third season. Older brother Lonzo Ball is a member of the Chicago Bulls who is currently recovering from a knee injury in advance of his sixth NBA season.

LiAngelo Ball, 23, never played at UCLA after he was detained on suspicion of shoplifting in China in advance of the Bruins’ 2017-18 season opener against Georgia Tech. He withdrew from the school after he was suspended the entire season.

Since leaving UCLA, LiAngelo Ball has played professionally in Lithuania, while also taking part in the now-defunct Junior Basketball League, which was started by his father LaVar Ball. Last season, he played in the G League for the Greensboro Swarm and averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 28 games.

In three preseason games with the Hornets, LiAngelo Ball averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 4.6 minutes per contest.

