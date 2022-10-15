ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff Predictions: Cardinals-Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for the third time this season when they visit the Seattle Seahawks. Here's our staff predictions on who will bring home the win in Week 6.

The Arizona Cardinals hope to continue their road warrior mentality when they pack their bags for Seattle when they take on the Seahawks.

It's a pivotal game for both teams sitting at 2-3, as tacking on another loss would cement their place at the bottom of the NFC West.

Plenty of football remains for the rest of the season, but after a quarter of the season is already played, important games within the division begin to pile up.

Here's All Cardinals' staff predictions for Week 6:

Ryan Sanudo

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Yet, they weren’t blown out like many, including myself, thought would happen.

Arizona is attempting to be 3-0 on the road and the Seattle Seahawks have one of the worst defenses in football. This is a prime matchup for Kyler Murray and the offense to get going, from beginning to end. The Cardinals are also playing the Seahawks at the right time and for once have less injuries than their respective opponent. Lastly, I’m predicting that the Cardinals will score points in the first quarter, which is actually insane knowing the team’s offensive struggles early on in games.

AZ 31, SEA 24

Kyler Burd

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks share the same record, 2-3, but are on opposite sides of expectations. The Cardinals offense was predicted to be among the top in the league while the Geno Smith-led Seahawks were expected to struggle. Instead, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray seem to not be reading from the same book and have been underwhelming on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks offense is rolling with great production from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. I see this as a fairly high-scoring game, but at the end of the day, I do think the Cardinals are the better overall squad.

AZ 35, SEA 31

Donnie Druin

The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 as betting favorites for the first time all season, and rightfully so. Geno Smith has played extremely well to date, but the Cardinals (on paper) should beat the Seahawks if the game were to get into a track meet.

Thus far, Arizona has handled business against teams they should, and although not an easy task, the Cardinals by all means are the better overall team. We'll see how far that takes them Sunday.

AZ 24, SEA 21

Andrew Harbaugh

Where the Seattle Seahawks find themselves is very much in a spot where we expected the Cardinals to be at this point. Instead, Geno Smith is looking like a pro-Madden player playing on Rookie and the Cardinals are looking like a toddler playing on the Madden challenge bus.

This will be a tough game for both teams I imagine but the roll the Seahawks have been on I don't think is getting stopped by the Cardinals at this point.

SEA 24, AZ 14

Richie Bradshaw

The Arizona Cardinals upcoming stretch of games is an absolute gauntlet. It started off with a close loss last week to the Philadelphia Eagles and now it continues with a trip to Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks aren’t as bad as they were supposed to be this year with Geno Smith having borderline elite quarterback play for the first time in his career. The defense has been optimistic and the team believes in itself more than anyone else in the world ever did.

The Cardinals, however, have yet to truly establish anything consistent and threatening this year and a road trip to a division rival won’t do them many favors, either. Arizona should win this game, but I don’t think they do based off the type of football they’ve played this year.

SEA 24, AZ 21

