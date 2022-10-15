ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

How Nicki Minaj Became a #40YearOldBully

By Ernest Owens
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3wI2_0iaTqs0W00
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty

In November of 2010, there was a rising female rapper who once spoke passionately during a live interview about an older colleague in her industry who she felt was hating on her.

“We all take from each, there’s nothing new under the sun. When you see Gaga, you see Madonna, but Madonna never hated on Gaga,” this once emerging artist told the interviewer. “Why in the Black community we have to hate on each other instead of saying, ‘Thank you for showing me love. Thank you for keeping my name alive.’”

The young star in question was Nicki Minaj speaking to then-Hot 97 legend Angie Martinez about her once buzz-worthy beef with hip-hop heavyweight Lil’ Kim . At the time, Minaj had dropped her debut solo album Pink Friday , while Lil’ Kim’s best years were soon behind her. While shots were being fired on both sides, many at the time believed that Minaj was simply the new girl who posed a formidable challenge to a longtime rapper who was past her prime.

Nearly 12 years later, it’s hard not to witness the irony in seeing Nicki Minaj, now about to turn 40 this December, beefing with newcomers left and right. First, it was Cardi B . Then it was Megan Thee Stallion . Now, it appears to be Latto . At some point, one has to look in the mirror and ask themselves who’s actually at fault here?

Earlier this week, Minaj took to social media to protest the Grammy screening committee’s decision to switch her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freaky Girl” from being placed in a rap to pop category. The “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper made it a point to single out Latto’s “Big Energy” in a public tweet in which she shared a screenshot of a text exchange of the two discussing Minaj’s request for her to support calling out the Recording Academy.

When Latto declined to do so publicly, Minaj went as far as to call her out on Twitter and open her up to a slew of online heat from her super-freaky-obsessive fans called the Barbz. But Latto didn’t back down. In a series of back-and-forth, Minaj called Latto “an entitled Karen,” while Latto clapped back by tweeting that Minaj was “a 40-year-old bully.”

And then a trending hashtag was born: #40YearOldBully and the rest is history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuoNl_0iaTqs0W00

Latto performs in Toronto, Ontario.

Robert Okine

It would be one thing if this was just a bad day for a superstar who was simply pissed about fearing another potential Grammy campaign going down the drain–but this online drama from Minaj has become as predictable as her multiple hair color changes.

At this point, any criticism about the We Go Up artist can lead to immediate online drama via cyberbullying, trolling, and/or doxxing. For a person who once begged the question of “why in the Black community we have to hate on each other”—it feels like the pot is calling the kettle black at this point.

Since 2018–when there was a noticeable rise of newer female rappers like Cardi B who were beginning to show staying power–Minaj’s penchant for indulging in embarrassing online nastiness skyrocketed. With the lukewarm success of her fourth studio album Queen , Minaj had more excuses and shots to throw than praise.

There were several reports of the Barbz being a part of an abusive stan culture epidemic. And rather than squash the narrative, Minaj leaned into it–sicing her toxic fans on reporters who criticized her (like that time when she was rightly questioned about her bizarre COVID-19 anti-vax claims).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGFya_0iaTqs0W00

Nicki Minaj talks to Cardi B at the Met Gala in 2018.

Kevin Mazur/MG18

Recently, a prominent YouTuber Kimberly Nicole Foster, a Black woman, had to submit a police report and file lawsuits after insufferable Barbz doxxed her following a few mildly critical tweets she posted about Minaj. Rather than tell her angry mob of supporters to cease and desist, the rapper was reportedly liking several tweets that were directed towards Foster–further fanning the flames that were thrown towards the 33-year-old commentator. Again, this is one of countless examples of when Minaj sat back and entertained her spiteful followers as they cyberbullied her critics on her behalf.

Perhaps the most substantial example of Minaj’s evolution into becoming one of the music industry’s real-life supervillains was how she came after the victim of her registered sex-offender husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Last year, The Daily Beast reported on the shameless campaign Minaj took part in that involved alleged bribing, legal intimidation, and threats towards accuser Jennifer Hough . Hough would later tell her story on the now-discontinued The Real –and as expected, Minaj used social media to further the online bullying of some of the hosts (such as Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZd6v_0iaTqs0W00

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show in New York.

Jamie McCarthy

Why does any of this matter? Because at nearly 40 years old, one of the biggest names in music is yielding her massive global platform to cause harm. This isn’t some simple immature Gen Zer on TikTok acting out–but a grown-ass woman who should know better.

Whether you’re a Barb or not, we should all be able to agree that how Minaj has been handling all of this lately isn’t making her predicament any better. It won’t inspire a new generation of women in hip-hop, appeal to the Recording Academy, elevate her once-aspirational legacy, or convince anyone differently about the questionable people she’s been collaborating with lately.

Instead, Minaj has now become the very evil she once accused Lil’ Kim of being. You can’t listen to her 2010 diss-track “Roman’s Revenge” today without considering how much of what she then said about a certain “has-been” who needed to “hang it up, flat screen.”

Perhaps in 2022, she should follow that same advice if all she’s going to do is troll away her once stellar career.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Latto For ‘Age Shaming’ Her & More As Twitter Feud Erupts Between The Rappers

Nicki Minaj took to social media to air her grievances after the Grammys announced that her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” was going to be considered in the “Pop” instead of “Rap” category for 2023. Nicki explained that she wasn’t happy with the Recording Academy’s decision because she didn’t feel like it was fairly applied to other crossover rappers. “I have no problem being moved out of the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki tweeted. “If SFG has 2B moved then so does “Big Energy”! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or troll.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
TheDailyBeast

‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them

Los Angeles rapper and Superfly extra Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for several counts of rape. Police said the 27-year-old would reach out to models offering to help them, luring them to locations he said were for music video shoots or places to meet other celebrities. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them. Walker was arrested in 2018 and later convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. His defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, claimed, “Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” according to NBC Los Angeles. “He didn’t force them. ... It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.” However, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace said Walker was “truly a predator.”Read it at People
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
92Q

Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud

There was a ton of back and forth Twitter drama with Latto and Nicki Minaj stemming from “Big Energy” being in a rap category and not “Super Freaky Girl”. Well in the midst of all the back & forth Nicki Minaj referred to Latto as a “Karen” which cause a lot of controversy considering Latto […] The post Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud appeared first on 92 Q.
HollywoodLife

Kanye Hugs Nick Cannon At North’s Basketball Game Also Attended By Kim Kardashian: Photos

Celebrity dads Kanye West, 45, and Nick Cannon, 42, stopped to share a hug while at North West‘s basketball game on Oct. 14. The “Flashing Lights” rapper rocked a pair of black Levi jeans with a white long-sleeve shirt and his famous black rain boots. Ye completed the look with a black baseball cap, perfect for the sporting event on Friday. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a cozy black outfit that consisted of a hoodie, black jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The father-of-ten also wore a beanie to keep warm on the gloomy afternoon.
Variety

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys for Moving ‘Super Freaky Girl’ From Rap to Pop, Claims Latto Is Treated Differently

Nicki Minaj is protesting the Recording Academy shifting her “Super Freaky Girl” from consideration in the Grammys’ rap division to a pop category, saying that she would be OK with the shift if it were applied consistently to other artists that straddle the crossover line, which she believes is not the case. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday, in response to her submission being moved out of her chosen category. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big...
TheDailyBeast

Chris Cuomo Confronts Kanye Over Health, Antisemitic Comments

Chris Cuomo clashed with Kanye West in an interview on Cuomo’s NewsNation show after the rapper made more antisemitic comments claiming that the “Jewish underground media mafia” has it out for him and that he doesn’t “believe in” the term antisemitic. West made the allegations while talking to Cuomo from the dark back seat of a car Monday night. In response, Cuomo fired back: “Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice. You may have had bad business dealings with people—it’s about those people. It’s not...
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Bring Newborn Daughter Onyx To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama LaNisha Cole made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside LaNisha in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Lanisha, who just gave birth to Nick ninth child (their first together) on September 15, held their tiny baby daughter, Onyx Ice, as she shielded the one-month-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under her mama’s protective arm.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy