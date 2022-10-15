ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United report: Frenkie De Jong transfer back on, with midfielder 'disgusted' at Barcelona treatment

By Conor Pope
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
fourfourtwo.com

Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation

Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When...
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era

Tottenham have made some wily transfer dealings over the years. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Madrid again shelling out. Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can...
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: AC Milan ‘confident’ of keeping Rafael Leao despite long list of suitors

AC Milan insist they are confident that Rafael Leao will commit his long-term future to the club, amid reported interest from top European clubs including Chelsea. The Portuguese star caught the eye of a host of big sides after firing the Rossoneri to the Serie A title last season, winning the league’s MVP award in the process.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie

Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to reports, and the Italian giants are prepared to sell him in January. Antonio Conte has made several signings from Serie A since taking...
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022

Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer. Thank you for...
fourfourtwo.com

Harry Maguire’s wife isn’t a fan of the meme from World Cup 2018: "She didn’t love the picture – or the angle of it"

The England and Manchester United centre backs talks FourFourTwo through that iconic photo from the 2018 World Cup. Harry Maguire has admitted to FourFourTwo that his partner, Fern Hawkins, didn't enjoy the photo captured of them chatting in the stands after England's last-16 penalty shootout win against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup becoming a meme.
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Graham Potter eyes reunion with Brighton star Leandro Trossard

Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard, say reports, with Blues manager Graham Potter eager to be reunited with his former charge. Potter left the Seagulls in September to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, after the German was sacked in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
fourfourtwo.com

One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball

We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool find their spark as underdogs in Man City win

Liverpool have been accused of lacking an edge in recent weeks, but found it against the reigning champions to kick-start their campaign. “Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’,” was Jurgen Klopp’s response in the week when a journalist used the words of former player Dietmar Hamann, who had claimed that this Liverpool side were “flat” and “lacking a spark.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy