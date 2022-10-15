Manchester United report: Frenkie De Jong transfer back on, with midfielder 'disgusted' at Barcelona treatment

Read full article on original website
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shot down any suggestion that his side could make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo due to his links to their city rivals Real Madrid. The La Liga giants were among several big European clubs to be linked with the Portuguese superstar...
Watch: Wantaway PSG star Kylian Mbappe BOOED in Paris as he arrives at Ballon d'Or 2022 presentation
Kylian Mbappe received a hostile reception in Paris as he entered the awards ceremony for the Ballon d'Or 2022 on Monday night. It is an open secret that Paris-born Mbappe is unhappy at PSG, and is keen to leave the club – with reports suggesting he will even go so far as to buy his way out of his contract in the French capital.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United and Chelsea in race for Declan Rice
Rice has long been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs – with Manchester United (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab) also rumoured as potential destinations for the West Ham (opens in new tab) skipper. We check...
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview.
Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
Kylian Mbappe rubbishes PSG exit rumours amid renewed Real Madrid speculation
Kylian Mbappe has categorically dismissed speculation that he's asked to leave PSG (opens in new tab) in the January.
Quiz! Can you guess which of these 50 players have scored Premier League hat-tricks?
10 minutes on the clock, 50 players on the board – you have to guess the 30 correct answers. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100...
Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era
Tottenham have made some wily transfer dealings over the years. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Madrid again shelling out. Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can...
Manchester City: Erling Haaland's father urges supporters to temper expectations
The Premier League top scorer failed to find the net for the first time in 12 outings as City lost away to Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester City (opens in new tab) fans shouldn't expect Erling Haaland to score in every game – says the striker's father, former City man Alfie.
Harry Maguire exclusive: "Jamie Vardy told me to take my boots to England in a black bin bag – I still don’t know if he was having me on"
The Manchester United defender reveals to FourFourTwo why his first international call up involved a bin bag full of his belongings. Turning up for your first day of work at a new job can be a daunting thing, and for a professional footballer it is no different. Just ask Harry...
Chelsea report: AC Milan ‘confident’ of keeping Rafael Leao despite long list of suitors
AC Milan insist they are confident that Rafael Leao will commit his long-term future to the club, amid reported interest from top European clubs including Chelsea. The Portuguese star caught the eye of a host of big sides after firing the Rossoneri to the Serie A title last season, winning the league’s MVP award in the process.
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie
Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to reports, and the Italian giants are prepared to sell him in January. Antonio Conte has made several signings from Serie A since taking...
Barcelona star Gavi scoops the Kopa Trophy 2022
Barcelona star Gavi has won the Kopa Trophy 2022 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award, named after the legendary Frenchman Raymond Kopa, is given to the best young player in Europe. Gavi has had a breakout season for the Catalan side and become Spain's youngest scorer.
Harry Maguire’s wife isn’t a fan of the meme from World Cup 2018: "She didn’t love the picture – or the angle of it"
The England and Manchester United centre backs talks FourFourTwo through that iconic photo from the 2018 World Cup. Harry Maguire has admitted to FourFourTwo that his partner, Fern Hawkins, didn't enjoy the photo captured of them chatting in the stands after England's last-16 penalty shootout win against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup becoming a meme.
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale felt 'sick' after crucial save in win over Leeds
The 23-year-old produced a series of vital stops as the Gunners stayed top of the Premier League with victory at Elland Road. Aaron Ramsdale took one for the team as Arsenal (opens in new tab) extended their Premier League lead with a 1-0 win away to Leeds (opens in new tab) on Sunday.
Chelsea report: Graham Potter eyes reunion with Brighton star Leandro Trossard
Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard, say reports, with Blues manager Graham Potter eager to be reunited with his former charge. Potter left the Seagulls in September to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, after the German was sacked in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball
We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster
Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.
Liverpool find their spark as underdogs in Man City win
Liverpool have been accused of lacking an edge in recent weeks, but found it against the reigning champions to kick-start their campaign. “Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’,” was Jurgen Klopp’s response in the week when a journalist used the words of former player Dietmar Hamann, who had claimed that this Liverpool side were “flat” and “lacking a spark.”
