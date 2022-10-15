ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGi49_0iaTq2dL00
The Little Falls bank robbers. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Little Falls PD

A Passaic County man was convicted by a federal jury of robbing two area banks just weeks apart.

Jurors found Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic guilty of robbing a PNC branch in Passaic of $35,000 and a Valley National Bank in Little Falls of $45,000 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Newark.

They also convicted Soto of conspiring with a Paterson man to commit the holdups and brandishing a firearm.

Soto pointed a silver and black gun at customers and employees at the Main Street Valley National branch in Little Falls on Feb. 27, 2020, authorities said.

His accomplice, Nicholas Ortiz, then "jumped over a teller counter and began rifling through various drawers," a complaint on file in federal court in Newark says.

The robbers then forced the bank employees at gunpoint to open the vault before grabbing cash, forcing everyone into the vault and fleeing out the back door, it says.

Investigators said identified Ortiz as the owner of the getaway car from that robbery while tracking both men's cellphones to the vicinity.

Three weeks earlier, two robbers wearing ski masks and holding umbrellas entered the PNC Bank at the corner of Broadway and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic and ordered everyone to get down on the floor.

Soto pointed a silver and black handgun at customers and employees, while an accomplice jumped the counter and demanded that the teller turn over all cash in the drawers.

Investigators identified Soto as the owner of the getaway car from that robbery. They also placed his phone in the area.

A federal grand jury in Newark subsequently indicted both men.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger announced the verdict against Soto without addressing Ortiz other than to call him a conspirator.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini scheduled Soto’s sentencing for Feb. 23, 2023.

Sellinger, meanwhile, credited special agents of the FBI, as well as police from Passaic and Little Falls, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, and the Paterson Police Department, for the investigation leading to the conviction, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emma Spiro and Mark J. Pesce of his Criminal Division in Newark.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year. Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three shot, including two teens in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Central Valley Father-Son Owners Of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced For Fraud

A father and son who own a Hudson Valley car dealership are heading to federal prison for their role in a multimillion-dollar tax and bank fraud scheme. Orange County residents Mehdi and Saaed Moslem, owners of the Exclusive Motor Sports dealership in Central Valley, were sentenced to eight years and three years in prison, respectively, in federal court in White Plains Monday, Oct. 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Caught, One Sought In Airbag Thefts: Elmwood Park PD

Elmwood Park police arrested a Paterson man after an officer interrupted an overnight airbag theft in a quiet local neighborhood, authorities said. Officer Joshua Rodriguez was patrolling the area of 18th Avenue and East 54th Street when he spotted an unoccupied car on the side of the road with its engine running shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Irvington Man Shot Dead In Union

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed in Union over the weekend, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Morris Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
384K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy