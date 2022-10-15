Read full article on original website
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
ComicBook
Netflix Has No Plans to Drop Binge-Release Model
As weekly release TV shows on streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+ continue to dominate social conversation, Netflix is sticking to its binge-release model. With the success of Marvel and Star Wars shows on Disney+, along with weekly fantasy shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, some thought Netflix could finally start shifting away from the "drop a whole season at once" plan that it has incorporated since its launch. There were even reports last month that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was considering a new release strategy for future shows. That doesn't appear to be the case.
ComicBook
Netflix Confirms It's Exploring Cloud Gaming Options Following Stadia Shutdown
Netflix is exploring the possibility of a cloud gaming option following the shutdown of Google Stadia. Cloud gaming is growing more and more prevelant as big tech companies try to figure out how to get these massive games to a bigger audience. On paper, cloud gaming could make it a much more reasonably priced hobby. As it stands, you need a $500 console or a PC which can be even more expensive and range into the thousands depending on how you buy/build it. Then the games cost $60 – $70 and you need the time to be able to play them. Cloud gaming allows you to stream games to your device just like you would stream a movie via Netflix. As of right now, it's still in its infancy as a concept and is getting better with time.
ComicBook
EA Ending Online Services for Several Games
According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:
The Real "The Watcher" Family Reportedly Sold Their Story To Netflix For A Lot Of Money, And Requested Two Changes Be Made
Netflix's huge bidding war in 2018 for the rights to The Watcher has seemingly paid off, but before the show was made the real family asked that some things be changed.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Dub Shares Release Date
It has been over a decade since fans last saw Bleach on television, but that all changed a week ago or so. Thanks to Studio Pierrot, the franchise returned to TV with a new anime in tow, so you can see why all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is live at last, and now, we have learned when its English dub will be released.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
ComicBook
New Silent Hill Projects Leak Ahead of Stream
Konami's Silent Hill stream is having a pretty rough time already following leaks that revealed several different projects ahead of the stream's start. From YouTube descriptions to keywords embedded within the video page to copyright claims, there have already been references made to things like remakes or remasters, something that appears to be a new game, platforms these games will be available on, and perhaps news on a new movie.
ComicBook
League of Legends and Valorant Developer Riot Games Acquires New Studio
League of Legends and Valorant developer and publisher Riot Games has officially announced that it has completed its acquisition of Warming Sydney studio, one of the largest development studios in Australia that previously worked on titles like World of Tanks and World of Warships. According to the announcement, the studio will now be known as Riot Sydney and work with the League of Legends, Valorant, and tech teams at Riot as well as Riot's Development Studios organization.
ComicBook
Microsoft Giving Away Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Life in New Sweepstakes
A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $14.99 per month, but one lucky gamer in the U.S. will get a free subscription for life. It might sound too good to be true, but that's the grand prize for a new sweepstakes Microsoft started on October 7th. Xbox fans can use their Microsoft Rewards points to enter, with 200 for one entry, 500 for five entries, or 1,000 points for 25 entries. There's no purchase necessary to enter, and fans can receive 25 free entries by registering for an account and mailing a 3x5 card to Microsoft.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Sparks Debate Over a Cut Denji Scene
Chainsaw Man is back this week with a new episode, and of course, all eyes are on Denji thanks to its release. After all, the anime's premiere piqued interest across the globe, and episode two promised to pull Denji into the action now that he's merged with the Chainsaw Devil. But right now, well – it seems fans are a bit busy debating a cut scene in episode two featuring the boy.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 3 Stills
Mob Psycho 100 has made quite the name for itself, and season three is here this season to carry on its lofty reputation. Thanks to Shigeo and Reigen, fans all over the world have fallen for ONE's hit manga. Now, season three is gearing up to tackle a major arc for our heroes, and episode three just shared its first stills well ahead of its big debut.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunners Defend One Character's Controversial Choice in Latest Episode
House of the Dragon's showrunners weighed in on a controversial decision by one of the show's characters in the penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel's first season. SPOILERS follow for the House of the Dragon episode "The Green Council." The episode sees Otto Hightower and his cohorts setting into motion their plan to install Queen Alicent's son, Aegon II Targaryen, as king, despite Rhaenyra being Viserys' publicly named heir to whom the lords of the realm swore fealty. To accomplish this plan, the Greens put the Red Keep on lockdown to ensure no one alerts Rhaenyra to her father's death. This includes Princess Rhaenys.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings Franchise Can Be as Big as Marvel and Star Wars According to Broker
One entertainment broker thinks that The Lord of the Rings franchise can be as big as Marvel or Star Wars. ACF Investment Bank CEO Thomas Dey was the man who shepherded the sale of the IP to Embracer Group. Speaking to Mipcom Cannes at their keynote. Deadline reports that the executive said, "I think this asset has the ability to get to [Marvel and Star Wars'] scale. Someone has just needed to have the belief that this can be as ambitious as it can be." He could be right, but viewers determine that. Apparently, the sale hinged on the idea that there were only six or so IPs on the planet that could reach these heights. Amazon's Rings of Power has reinvigorated some interest in the brand among casual fans, but it remains to be seen which projects will get the go-ahead in the early days of Embracer's ownership. They have the reins on Movies, video games, board games, merchandise, theme parks, and stage production. So, any use of the name will likely have to go through them.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is Surprisingly Average
Today's Wordle might seem a bit tricky, but most players are solving it without issue. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Finale Just Teased a Major Death in New Trailer
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale is almost upon us. The penultimate episode on Sunday night set up an explosive finale next week, with the entirety of House Targaryen on the brink of war. With Viserys dead and Aegon II now on the Iron Throne, hell is about to break loose, and the devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. This is an event that fans have been waiting for all season, and it will likely bring with it a devastating death before the season finale comes to a close.
