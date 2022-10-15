ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

WNYT

SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility

The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park

State police tell us they responded to reports of an injured hiker Saturday afternoon at Moreau Lake State Park. Police say they found the hurt hiker near the waterfall trail. The hiker was safely taken off the mountain. The injured hiker was taken to the Saratoga Hospital for an evaluation.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

100 Guilderland students stage walkout over blackface

Approximately 100 students walked out of their classrooms at Guilderland High School Tuesday to share their personal experiences with racism, according to Guilderland Central School District Superintendent Marie Wiles. This comes after a group of students at a football game painted their face black. It was an act seen by...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

New video shows start of deadly 2021 Saratoga Springs attack

New video shows a 2021 fight on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs that led to the death of a man. The fight happened in August 2021. In the video, Mark French – wearing orange – moves from the left, confronting one of the Garafalo brothers, while the other brother – wearing a white T-shirt – punches French in the head, from behind.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Hartford Central School talks about inclusivity after bullying claims

Hartford Central School District is in the heart of a historically conservative region in Washington County, but it appears the school is trying to change with the times: highlighting unity day on social media. It calls for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. However, when Grayson Barrachina sees that post, “I think...
HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Long road to recovery for sword attack victim Jon Romano

It has been just over six weeks since a man wielding two swords savagely attacked Jon Romano inside an Albany homeless shelter. Romano, 34, is now continuing his convalescence at an area nursing home after spending more than a month at Albany Medical Center. Speaking exclusively to NewsChannel 13, Romano...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting

Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George ice castles to return in February

The Lake George Ice Castles are coming back in February – with upgrades. Some major additions include an ice bar, whimsical winter characters for meet and greets and more ice-carved tunnels. Each castle is approximately an acre in size and consists of more than 25 million pounds of ice.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries

Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Investigators: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly Amsterdam crash

Investigators say speed and alcohol both played a role in a deadly Amsterdam crash, Monday morning. It happened on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow and Truax Road. Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady was killed, says the sheriff’s department. Police say Meghbarran was driving and somehow lost control and...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to Bennington County burglary

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday morning in Bennington County. The actor is charged with burglary and petty larceny. Miller, 29, is accused of breaking into a home in May in Stamford and stealing alcohol. The actor, who identifies as non-binary, told police they were there to borrow cooking ingredients while the owner wasn’t there.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT

