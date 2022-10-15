Read full article on original website
WNYT
SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility
The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
WNYT
Hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
State police tell us they responded to reports of an injured hiker Saturday afternoon at Moreau Lake State Park. Police say they found the hurt hiker near the waterfall trail. The hiker was safely taken off the mountain. The injured hiker was taken to the Saratoga Hospital for an evaluation.
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
WNYT
100 Guilderland students stage walkout over blackface
Approximately 100 students walked out of their classrooms at Guilderland High School Tuesday to share their personal experiences with racism, according to Guilderland Central School District Superintendent Marie Wiles. This comes after a group of students at a football game painted their face black. It was an act seen by...
WNYT
Colonie Center delivers $3k in new clothes to homeless shelter
Colonie Center delivered more than $3,000 worth of new clothes Monday to people at St. Paul’s Center in Rensselaer. The money raised came from the Cosmecon event back in September. The center then worked with the non-profit to make sure specific needs were met for each person.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
WNYT
New video shows start of deadly 2021 Saratoga Springs attack
New video shows a 2021 fight on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs that led to the death of a man. The fight happened in August 2021. In the video, Mark French – wearing orange – moves from the left, confronting one of the Garafalo brothers, while the other brother – wearing a white T-shirt – punches French in the head, from behind.
WNYT
Hartford Central School talks about inclusivity after bullying claims
Hartford Central School District is in the heart of a historically conservative region in Washington County, but it appears the school is trying to change with the times: highlighting unity day on social media. It calls for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. However, when Grayson Barrachina sees that post, “I think...
WNYT
Long road to recovery for sword attack victim Jon Romano
It has been just over six weeks since a man wielding two swords savagely attacked Jon Romano inside an Albany homeless shelter. Romano, 34, is now continuing his convalescence at an area nursing home after spending more than a month at Albany Medical Center. Speaking exclusively to NewsChannel 13, Romano...
Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse
Waterford-Halfmoon new firehouse open house.
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
WNYT
Lake George ice castles to return in February
The Lake George Ice Castles are coming back in February – with upgrades. Some major additions include an ice bar, whimsical winter characters for meet and greets and more ice-carved tunnels. Each castle is approximately an acre in size and consists of more than 25 million pounds of ice.
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam toddler’s death caused by internal injuries
Police in Amsterdam are investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. Police received a 911 call on October 9, saying the child was not breathing. The child died three days later at Albany Med. A medical examiner found the child died from internal injuries. Amsterdam police and the state police...
WNYT
Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation
Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
WNYT
Saratoga County woman admits to criminally negligent homicide in April crash
A Greenfield Center woman has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Ashley Donovan, 27, was arrested back in April. The sheriff’s deputies caught her driving more than 90 miles per hour just before hitting another car at State Route 9N and Lanie Drive. The driver of the other vehicles...
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
WNYT
One person killed in Amsterdam crash
One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
WNYT
Investigators: Speed, alcohol factors in deadly Amsterdam crash
Investigators say speed and alcohol both played a role in a deadly Amsterdam crash, Monday morning. It happened on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow and Truax Road. Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady was killed, says the sheriff’s department. Police say Meghbarran was driving and somehow lost control and...
WNYT
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to Bennington County burglary
“The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday morning in Bennington County. The actor is charged with burglary and petty larceny. Miller, 29, is accused of breaking into a home in May in Stamford and stealing alcohol. The actor, who identifies as non-binary, told police they were there to borrow cooking ingredients while the owner wasn’t there.
