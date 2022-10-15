ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

By Scott Neville
 4 days ago

Former Boston Red Sox and current Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis has shut down New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number.

No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.

After months of watching opposing pitchers throw around Judge, Willis opted for a different strategy .

"We’re going to attack him with respect, but we are going to attack him,” Willis told New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez during Monday’s workout day in The Bronx. "I mean, we don’t want to back down from anybody, at the same time, we are not going to be stupid."

Judge has since gone 0-for-8 with the aforementioned seven strikeouts and a walk. After his fourth strikeout in Game 2, he was booed back to the dugout by Yankees fans.

The 30-year-old posted one of the best statistical seasons in Major League Baseball history but saw no love from his fanbase after two poor games, despite being in a walk year.

Judge appears to have his head on straight and not be bothered by the little things, but if he does depart from New York this winter, Red Sox fans might have Willis and his incredible pitching staff to thank for driving a wedge between Judge and the Yankees faithful.

More MLB: Red Sox Could Target Japanese Star Koudai Senga To Bolster Ailing Rotation

Comments / 3

Dragon Slayer
3d ago

Judge was feeling the pressure of the home run chance and started swinging at the breaking pictures out of the zone more as well as pulling off the ball trying to elevate the ball more...it's caused a slump. Judge needs to stop pulling the ball and try to just hit the ball hard up the middle. When he hits it hard it always has a chance of going out.

Reply
3
 

