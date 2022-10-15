Read full article on original website
Single-vehicle crash leaves driver in critical condition
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.
KMBC.com
Crash involving Blue Springs police cruiser, another vehicle injures officer, 2 others
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs police cruiser and a minivan collided Tuesday evening, injuring an officer and two others. The wreck at Missouri 7 Highway and R.D. Mize Road was reported at 5 p.m. The Blue Springs police chief told KMBC that the police officer was responding...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC man identified as hit-and-run driver who fired shots at officers in a multi-county pursuit
KCK workers save woman who had medical emergency while driving
A Kansas City woman is grateful for two strangers who she says saved her when she had a medical emergency behind the wheel in Kansas.
Kansas City mom’s car stolen at restaurant while she worked inside
A Kansas City mom of three says her car was stolen from the parking lot of a local restaurant while she was inside working.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2, street racing crash that killed two people.
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
As temperatures drop in the KC area, is it legal to warm your car unattended?
With a drop in temperatures on Monday and cool weather expected to continue into Wednesday morning, people want to get into a warm car immediately. But is it legal to heat your car up unattended?
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was injured following a house fire in Overland Park on Sunday evening. Fire crews reported to the 9800 block of W. 132nd Terrace just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Crews reported fire through the roof of a two-story home. Everyone had evacuated the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
kttn.com
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence. One woman was killed in a shooting.
3 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound US 71 Highway just before I-435
Three were injured in a two-vehicle crash around 3:20 a.m. Saturday on southbound U.S. 71 Highway just before Interstate 435.
