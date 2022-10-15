ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

I-90 eastbound Exit 9 reopened in Erie County

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWdBz_0iaTnFPy00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) has reopened to traffic.

All ramps at the interchange and the roundabouts are now fully open. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5.

Rollover accident with stolen truck leaves one in critical condition

With the ramps now open, work will turn to transition the I-90 eastbound traffic to the newly paved roadway.

Construction at the interchange and the eastbound lanes is part of a $66.1 million, three-year contract to reconstruct a 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 to near mile marker 10.5, in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of four other bridges and the construction or two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange. Information on the project, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie crews prepared to handle impending winter weather

It’s hard to believe but winter is knocking on our door, and Monday, local road crews said they’re ready for what could be the first snowfall of the season. It may seem early to be talking about winter weather preparations; however, Erie County residents could see the season’s first snowfall overnight. With snow in the […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City Streets Department prepared for snowy season

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the forecast hinting at the potential for snow, the Erie City Streets Department told JET 24/FOX 66 that its plows are prepared. Currently, about 45 employees and 10 snow plows are ready to the hit the streets. “We started putting plows on last week, and the spreaders are on our salt trucks, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Several Antiques in McKean Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary in which several antiques were reported stolen. It was reported at an address in the 10000 block of Old Route 99 in McKean Township sometime between 9 a.m. Oct. 13 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The suspect broke in through a front window...
MCKEAN, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Patrick's Haven Gets Temporary Location Following Fire

John Fausnaught fought back tears, as he reflected about his time being homeless. "The hardest part is thinking no one cares," said Fausnaught. "It's tough out there because it's a cruel world, but they have good people in Erie." After receiving services from the Mental Health Association, Fausnaught was able...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Partially Decomposed Body Discovered In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A partially decomposed body was discovered in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. The human remains were found by a passerby and reported to Jamestown Police around noon next to Faust Electric on First Street. WNY News Now’s Bronson Rasmussen reports police were examining an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy