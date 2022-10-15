I-90 eastbound Exit 9 reopened in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) has reopened to traffic.

All ramps at the interchange and the roundabouts are now fully open. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile maker 10.5.

With the ramps now open, work will turn to transition the I-90 eastbound traffic to the newly paved roadway.

Construction at the interchange and the eastbound lanes is part of a $66.1 million, three-year contract to reconstruct a 6.85-mile section of I-90 from near mile marker 3.5 to near mile marker 10.5, in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Work also includes the replacement or rehabilitation of four other bridges and the construction or two teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 interchange. Information on the project, including detours and changes in traffic patterns, can be found online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.