Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Previewing 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL Games
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday.
NBC Los Angeles
NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad...
Comments / 0