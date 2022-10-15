ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson, who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 13. Johnson is missing from a group home in Toledo, but her mother lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to police. She was described by police as 5′1″...
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
WTOL 11

One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend

Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Law & Crime

Roommate Who Stabbed and Killed Detroit Radio DJ Before Covering Body with a Wheelbarrow in Backyard Learns His Fate

A 39-year-old man in Michigan will spend decades behind bars for killing a popular radio DJ in Detroit last year. Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine L. Heise on Monday ordered Sean William Lamoureux to serve a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing 67-year-old John O’Leary, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

