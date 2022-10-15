Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WTOL-TV
Father of 3 shot and killed in west Toledo
Travis Glenn was teaching his child how to count when his family's home was shot up. Glenn was struck by a bullet, leaving behind 3 kids and a girlfriend of 11 years.
One person in critical condition after shooting outside south Toledo bar Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition. Crews were dispatched to Crox Bar & Grill on Arlington Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found the victim, a 32-year-old man, outside the bar suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Detroit police continue months-long search for suspect in early morning murder on city's west side
The search continues for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old woman on Detroit’s northwest side in early August. Detroit police are renewing their calls for tips from the public that help them find the culprit.
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
WTOL-TV
Man shot Oct.6 has died
A man shot on Oct. 6 has died. Jonathan Coleman was in a car when he was shot in north Toledo.
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
nbc24.com
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
cleveland19.com
Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson, who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 13. Johnson is missing from a group home in Toledo, but her mother lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to police. She was described by police as 5′1″...
One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Police looking for missing 30-year-old Detroit man
Victor Williamson, 30, was last seen Oct. 7 around noon on Telegraph Road near W. McNichols Road. Police say he left his home and did not return.
Two people hospitalized after gunshots reported at Smith Park Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 28, 2022. Police are investigating after gunfire at a park left two people with gunshot wounds. Toledo police responded to several Shotspotter alerts and calls reporting gunshots near Smith Park in central...
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to two alleged assaults downtown over weekend
Bowling Green Police responded to two alleged assaults over the weekend in the 100 block of East Wooster Street. The first occurred Saturday around 11:19 p.m., inside a bar, when a woman was reportedly punched in the nose by another woman. Both women were reportedly ex-girlfriends of the same man.
Roommate Who Stabbed and Killed Detroit Radio DJ Before Covering Body with a Wheelbarrow in Backyard Learns His Fate
A 39-year-old man in Michigan will spend decades behind bars for killing a popular radio DJ in Detroit last year. Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine L. Heise on Monday ordered Sean William Lamoureux to serve a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison for fatally stabbing 67-year-old John O’Leary, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Tv20detroit.com
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
