TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO