ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis loose leaf collection begins October 31

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Kannapolis loose leaf collection will begin October 31 and will end March 10. After March 3, officials request that you bag any loose leaves you have and place them at the curb for yard waste collection. During the Loose-Leaf Season, there will not be...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
wfmynews2.com

Boo at the NC Zoo opens this weekend!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Families can begin celebrating Halloween early with the excitement of the North Carolina Zoo!. The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 15-16, and again on Oct. 22-23. Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Carowinds staff announced Tuesday. The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February and early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy