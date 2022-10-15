Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Colorado Springs Independent
Developer who needs Springs’ water seeks COS annexation for property flanked by city of Fountain
La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain. The proposed Amara development — Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation — would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices.
Letter: Better transit equals a better community
Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
Vail hosts final public workshops for Destination Stewardship Plan
Earlier this year, the town of Vail kicked off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for the town. The plan, which will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving visitor economy, is entering its final stages. A large part of...
Avon’s Eaglebend Park to close for construction
Avon’s Eaglebend Park at 5415 Eaglebend Drive will be closed for utility work that began Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. This closure will involve the disassembly and removal of playground equipment to allow access to the underground utilities in the area. Eaglebend Park is situated atop a utility easement. Throughout...
Letter: Support transit at the ballot
Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit. I encourage you to...
$40.2 million DougCo road extension now open
Douglas County officials commemorate the extension project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.Douglas County Colorado. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Waterton Road extension from Rampart Range Road to U.S. 85 is now open to allow access from northwest Douglas County.
Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events
In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Avon to lower level of Nottingham Lake
The town of Avon has begun lowering the lake level in Harry A. Nottingham Park in preparation for a shoreline maintenance project. The water surface elevation will be lowered by approximately 5 feet to facilitate the addition of rock slope protection to repair lake edge erosion in the area east of the existing fishing pier.
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Avon adopts new review process for developments with proven community benefit
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a Development Bonus code that will grant the council greater flexibility in expanding development rights when a proposed development provides a clear benefit to the community. The ordinance states that the new section of the Avon Municipal Code is “intended to...
9News
Next Question: Can Coloradans use greywater to water lawns?
According to GreyWater Action, greywater can be used for irrigating individual, non-food plants. In Denver, you can't let greywater pool or run off your property.
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse — sustaining life as we know it for...
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all
I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
Win-win? Water-sharing deal between Colorado Springs and rural Bent County
There is a new kind of cooperation working to ensure the future of water for both agriculture and the Colorado Springs metro area. A utility company investing in water efficiency.
Cattle Provide Fire Mitigation Measure to Sterling Ranch, Colorado Community
STERLING RANCH, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Sterling Ranch, a 21 st century master-planned community with more than 1,700 homes on 3,400 acres, has implemented a fire mitigation measure that harkens-back to the Old West: cattle herds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005168/en/ The annual cattle drive at the Sterling Ranch community in Douglas County, CO provides rotational grazing and fire mitigation as the herd is moved to their winter pastures. Cattle drives are a longtime western tradition and grazing of cattle is a key part of the strategy of building a robust ecosystem and is part of the unique vision of Sterling Ranch where the community lives with nature. By grazing the land, fire risk is reduced and the hooves of the cattle aerate the land, the cow manure fertilizes the land, and the low grass provides protection from predators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0