Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city's first allocation of federal funding from the Congressional infrastructure bill will be spent on preparing to replace two key bridges on Fillmore Street, just east of Interstate 25 and on both sides of the Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection. KRDO The city will receive $750,000 for planning work to The post Colorado Springs prepares for eventual replacement of two bridges along busy Fillmore Street corridor appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail

The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Better transit equals a better community

Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail hosts final public workshops for Destination Stewardship Plan

Earlier this year, the town of Vail kicked off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for the town. The plan, which will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving visitor economy, is entering its final stages. A large part of...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon’s Eaglebend Park to close for construction

Avon’s Eaglebend Park at 5415 Eaglebend Drive will be closed for utility work that began Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. This closure will involve the disassembly and removal of playground equipment to allow access to the underground utilities in the area. Eaglebend Park is situated atop a utility easement. Throughout...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Support transit at the ballot

Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit. I encourage you to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon to lower level of Nottingham Lake

The town of Avon has begun lowering the lake level in Harry A. Nottingham Park in preparation for a shoreline maintenance project. The water surface elevation will be lowered by approximately 5 feet to facilitate the addition of rock slope protection to repair lake edge erosion in the area east of the existing fishing pier.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail

I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all

I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
EAGLE, CO
The Associated Press

Cattle Provide Fire Mitigation Measure to Sterling Ranch, Colorado Community

STERLING RANCH, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Sterling Ranch, a 21 st century master-planned community with more than 1,700 homes on 3,400 acres, has implemented a fire mitigation measure that harkens-back to the Old West: cattle herds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005168/en/ The annual cattle drive at the Sterling Ranch community in Douglas County, CO provides rotational grazing and fire mitigation as the herd is moved to their winter pastures. Cattle drives are a longtime western tradition and grazing of cattle is a key part of the strategy of building a robust ecosystem and is part of the unique vision of Sterling Ranch where the community lives with nature. By grazing the land, fire risk is reduced and the hooves of the cattle aerate the land, the cow manure fertilizes the land, and the low grass provides protection from predators. (Photo: Business Wire)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

