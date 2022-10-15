Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Wichita Eagle
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Placed on IR: ‘Revenge Tour’ Canceled
As Carson Wentz' career teeters, his "revenge tour" is officially canceled. The Washington Commanders' quarterback was placed on injured reserve Saturday morning, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. On Washington's schedule in that span are trips to Wentz' two former teams: the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 30) and Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 14).
Wichita Eagle
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout
Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
Wichita Eagle
Terry Rozier’s Status for Sunday’s Hornets-Hawks Game
A scary moment occurred in the fourth quarter of Friday's home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans as guard Terry Rozier hit the deck and immediately reached for his right ankle. As bad as the injury looked, Rozier was able to stay in the game after the media timeout and...
Wichita Eagle
Danuel House Appreciates Sixers Fans’ Tough Love vs. Bucks
One could say the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best situations when it comes to home-court advantage. As the Sixers tend to sell out every game, their passionate fan base can help make a difference in a matchup. Philly’s fan base is full of die-hards, but they’ll let their...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-49ers: Christian McCaffrey has faced KC just once, but it was a superb effort
If Christian McCaffrey, traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday, gets on the field right away for his new team, it will mark his second career appearance against the Chiefs. And like the first one, it would come as a bit of a surprise to...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy
Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
