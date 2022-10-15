ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Commanders QB Carson Wentz Placed on IR: ‘Revenge Tour’ Canceled

As Carson Wentz' career teeters, his "revenge tour" is officially canceled. The Washington Commanders' quarterback was placed on injured reserve Saturday morning, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. On Washington's schedule in that span are trips to Wentz' two former teams: the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 30) and Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 14).
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: A Slot Payout

Though signing a two-year, $4.4 million extension in the offseason would seem to solidify one’s place on a pro football team, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the 2022 season with expectations to satisfy. Following the departure of ex-slot receiver Cole Beasley, the 27-year-old was expected to be...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Terry Rozier’s Status for Sunday’s Hornets-Hawks Game

A scary moment occurred in the fourth quarter of Friday's home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans as guard Terry Rozier hit the deck and immediately reached for his right ankle. As bad as the injury looked, Rozier was able to stay in the game after the media timeout and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Danuel House Appreciates Sixers Fans’ Tough Love vs. Bucks

One could say the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best situations when it comes to home-court advantage. As the Sixers tend to sell out every game, their passionate fan base can help make a difference in a matchup. Philly’s fan base is full of die-hards, but they’ll let their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy

Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday. From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy