Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
People

Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties

RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday

Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
KENNEWICK, WA

