Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Richland on sunday. The officials stated that the accident happened on County Highway V near Cazenovia at around 5:45a.m. The authorities confirmed that the truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The driver, Riley Astle, 20 of Canzenova...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
2 wrong-way crashes on Tri-City highways. Both suspected drunk drivers
One crash closed part of the interstate for nearly four hours.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Crash that closed road in Richland being investigated as "vehicular assault"
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. 10-18-22 According to the Richland Police Department (RPD), George Washington Way in Richland is now fully open to traffic. The crash that closed the road early Tuesday morning is now being investigated by the Collision Investigation Team as vehicular assault. The RPD reports that the...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Bento County, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 82 milepost 107, two miles west of Badger Road. The officials reported that a truck collided with a semi with double trailers. The WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road
Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
nbcrightnow.com
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
nbcrightnow.com
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick
Suspect was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday
Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Comments / 0