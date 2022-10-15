ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens

The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bills ‘Hurdle’ Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

5 Storylines for New York Giants’ Week 7 Game at Jacksonville

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants look to continue improving step by step this week when they travel down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their third game against an AFC opponent. The Giants, 2-0 thus far against AFC teams (and undefeated this...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Bills matchup lived up to its billing, no pun intended, even if you weren’t in favor of the outcome. The Bills beat the Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Staidum after Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play. Offered 64 seconds to take back the lead, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his second snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Davante Adams ‘Push’? Texans at Raiders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
OXFORD, MS

