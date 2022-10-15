Read full article on original website
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now they're legitimate playoff contenders. As is...
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates ‘Leaning On’ RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1. The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The NFL Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away and teams around the league are exploring their options on the market and in free agency roughly a quarter of the way through the season. In a contract year for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to get...
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Rams Roster: Cowboys Ex Signs, Takk McKinley & Joe Notebook Moves
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a game this week, but that doesn't mean they don't have needs. The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week at on Tuesday they engineered a quartet of changes. Those are ... *The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom,...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
FRISCO - A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The...
Dak Prescott ‘Speaks’ on ‘Control’; Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ‘Now A Better Team’
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Jets’ Quinnen Williams Was Dominant in Blowout Win Over Packers
The Jets handed it to the Packers at Lambeau Field on a brisk autumn Sunday under cloudy grey skies. It wasn't just a win, it was a brutal display of power at the line of scrimmage, in the trenches. New York punished Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and nobody was...
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
ZTF Soldiers On for the Huskies, No Longer a Headliner or Even a Starter
Zion Tupuola-Fetui was supposed to be back to his old self by now, which was an unblockable and highly disruptive edge rusher, someone who was a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection and a third-team AP All-America choice in 2020. Yet seven games into this college football season, the University of Washington player...
Bengals Linebacker Cleared to Practice Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie was cleared to practice on Wednesday. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Preform list on Aug. 30. Bachie can practice with the team for up to 21 days, without counting against their 53-man roster. He can be activated at anytime. The...
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
Zay Jones on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘October Has Been Spooky’
To say October has been a rough month for the Jaguars would be putting it lightly. In a month full of losses, turnovers, goblins, and ghouls, the month has been, well, spooky. “October has been spooky, to say the least," Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said on Monday. "You want...
Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He’s Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
Dolphins Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins' losing streak extended to three games with their 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the extenuating circumstances — having a different quarterback start and finish the game in all those games — hit the national media differently when it comes to power rankings. As...
5 Storylines for New York Giants’ Week 7 Game at Jacksonville
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants look to continue improving step by step this week when they travel down south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their third game against an AFC opponent. The Giants, 2-0 thus far against AFC teams (and undefeated this...
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
