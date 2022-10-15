ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Man killed by motorist who plowed into a taco stand in Pomona is identified

By Irfan Khan, Doug Smith, Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVoNu_0iaTmPtN00
The Garbanzo family brings flowers Saturday for the victims of a crash in the 1600 block of Holt Avenue in Pomona. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

They were a cherished but anonymous part of the tapestry of northwest Pomona, a family, reportedly from somewhere in Los Angeles, who set up their taco stand on the sidewalk outside a busy Cardenas Market.

People lined up for their pastor and tortas — two for $10 on Tuesdays — enjoying their food without knowing the vendors’ names.

“I always get two tacos,” said 17-year-old Janice Garbanzo, who came to the scene with her parents Saturday to pay her respects. “The pastor guy would always chop a big hunk of pineapple and put it on top. I hope he’s OK.”

On Friday night, a car traveling east on Holt Avenue veered across the westbound lanes and crashed into the taco stand, killing one patron and leaving 12 other people injured.

Pomona resident Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, a father of four, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night.

Ten others were taken to hospitals, three in critical condition.

The Pomona Police Department had not released the names of other victims Saturday afternoon or updated their conditions, and it was not clear which of the injured were customers or vendors.

Several people who came to witness the scene Saturday said they did not know much about the vendors but believed they lived in Los Angeles and had two other taco stands in San Bernardino County.

“They were good people,” said Erick Garbanzo, Janice’s father.

He said he came regularly with his wife and three daughters.

“I remember the face of the lady we used to Zelle to,” Garbanzo said. “And the pastor guy. He was always very kind.

“They never had a name, but I know there was about four or five of them,” he said. “They were a family. They didn’t speak that much English. But they were very hard-working people.”

Garbanzo said the traffic on Holt Avenue always worried him. He would go alone to stand in line while his family waited in the car.

“We’re very sad of what happened,” he said. “We’re praying that the rest of the guys are OK.”

The driver of the car, identified by police as a 26-year-old Pomona woman, was in custody. Aly Mejia, a spokesperson for the Pomona Police Department, said there had not been a determination whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Police Department reported on its Facebook page Saturday morning that the driver was being held in the city jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run with death/injury.

The post said the woman initially fled the scene and turned herself in about an hour and a half later.

The abandoned car, the demolished cart and a shade canopy were all gone Saturday morning. Bits of meat and cheese that scattered into the shrubs that separate the sidewalk from the parking lot remained as evidence of the terror of the night before.

Patrons of the taco stand and others who were curious milled around the scene through the morning Saturday, some leaving candles and flowers.

“We decided we were going to check it out,” Maritza Jimenez said. “We needed to take flowers if we were going to stop and just visualize what was going on.”

Jimenez said she and her husband are from the other side of town and love street tacos.

“We don’t really come down here,” she said. “But just to know that it was a taco stand and it was in the city of Pomona, it hits close to home.”

Javier Romero, 52, said he escaped being a victim by chance.

He came to the strip mall at Holt Avenue and Dudley Street with his two children to pay a phone bill and get something to eat. He did not have enough money to buy tacos, so they went to the market instead.

As they walked out, chaos unfolded in front of them.

“I saw everything all over the place,” Romero said. “Like people flying that way, a lady over by the driveway.”

He heard screaming but couldn’t make out words.

“Everybody screaming,” he said. “Everybody screaming. I think I’m two minutes to getting dead.”

Like several other onlookers Saturday, Romero said he admired the family who worked at the stand but did not know much about them.

“It’s really sad,” he said. “It’s hard-working guys trying to make a living for their families.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

1 dead after vehicle plunges over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after a car went over a cliff and flipped over on the Angeles Crest Highway on Tuesday morning, fire authorities said. Rescue crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were in the process of hoisting the vehicle and the body from the canyon in an area close to the Switzer Truck Trail near La Cañada Flintridge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room

Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

Robbery at smoke shop in Hacienda Heights leads to pursuit

A robbery at a smoke shop Tuesday led to a high-speed chase, but the suspects got away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4:30 a.m. at the E Cloud Smoke Shop in Hacienda Heights. According to deputies, the business owner was not at the location but saw the suspects on a live surveillance camera. Two of the alleged robbers were men wearing grey hoodies and dark pants. A third person was also seen. The suspects stuffed trash bags with products before jumping in a car and taking off. Sheriff's deputies were in a high-speed pursuit with the suspects on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit became dangerous and they had to cancel it, deputies added. The suspects are currently at large. Anyone with information is asked to call LASD. 
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

One person was killed early Monday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One person was...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Two people wounded in Gardena freeway shooting

Two men were shot on the freeway in Gardena Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the110 Freeway and El Segundo Blvd. but the victims ended up in a Gardena driveway about six minutes away from the shooting site, officers said. The victims' clothing was scattered across the driveway. The men shot are expected to be okay, according to officers. "It's too early to say if it is road rage or from a prior altercation," said Sgt. Jared Strubeck of the California Highway Patrol. "I will say there is no particular reason for the larger public to be concerned." No suspect descriptions have been released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP. 
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Partygoer in River Bottom

A Jan. 31 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing two partygoers, one fatally, during an altercation involving a mass of people gathered in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside. Raul Sanchez of Rialto was arrested in March 2021 following a month-long investigation into...
RIVERSIDE, CA
kyma.com

One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash

POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man found not guilty in mother’s killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 37-year-old Laguna Beach man charged with stabbing his mother to death was found not guilty by reason of insanity Monday. Matthew Bryson McDonald is scheduled for a Nov. 4 hearing to determine his commitment term in a mental health facility. Police were called about...
SANTA ANA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
448K+
Followers
72K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy