Explosive first half launches another big win for East Forsyth

Members of the East Fosyth football team tip their "caps" to their fans following a 51-0 win over Reynolds, Friday night. Photo by Chris Samuel

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles made another big statement, Friday night, as they got off to an explosive start on their way to a 51-0 demolition of the Reynolds Demons.

The Central Piedmont Conference match-up was turned into a mismatch early as the Eagles overcame two quick penalties on their opening drive when running back Ahmarrion Holland punched in a 3-yard touchdown run, barely two minutes into the game to put the Eagles up 7-0.

The Demons' offense led by quarterback Lane Albright struggled to find any rhythm early, but had an opportunity when East Forsyth fumbled a punt near midfield. Reynolds, however, failed to move the ball and was forced to punt as well. It did not turn out well as defensive lineman R.J. Brown blocked it for the Eagles to set his team up in the red zone.

Running back Trenton Dozier added to the lead immediately with a 20-yard touchdown run and the lead grew to 14-0.

Albright and the Demons continued to be stopped frequently and could not get going on the ground as the Eagles defense would hold running back Brendan Ray to negative yards in the first half.

East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor led the Eagles with four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. Photo by Chris Samuel

On back-to-back drives to end the first quarter, tight end Jahvontay Conner got on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run and quarterback Jaylen Raynor would connect with Ronnie Christian on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 28-0 at the end of the quarter.

East Forsyth did not slow down in the second quarter as Raynor found Conner for a 19-yard touchdown pass after a long drive to put the Eagles up 35-0.

Tempers would flare from the Demons as multiple players were called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties throughout the quarter. Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles would recover a fumble and takeover in Demons territory. Shortly after, Raynor connected with Holland on a 39-yard touchdown pass and would later convert on a two-point try to put the Eagles up 43-0.

With just under three minutes left in the first half, Raynor led another long Eagles drive and ended it with a 10 yard touchdown run, and after another two-point conversion the Eagles ended the first half with a 51-0 lead.

The Eagles did all of their scoring in the first half and the defense continued to keep the Demons out of the end zone. Albright connected with receiver Kenaz McMillian on multiple deep throws and had two red zone drives but did not score in the second half. The Eagles pulled most of their starters and simply game managed on their way to a blowout victory. Eagles head coach Todd Willert thought highly of his team’s performance and is looking forward to making a deep playoff run.

“We’re getting better every week, that’s what we preach right now”, Coach Willert said. “We got better tonight. We got a lot of guys the last couple of weeks building depth and getting ready for that playoff run” Willert added.

Raynor, who now has 42 total touchdowns on the season, said the dominant win helps his team focus on getting to the state championship.

“It just shows how we prepare throughout the week and stay focused to prepare for the state championship,” Raynor said of his team's quest for its third state championship since 2018. “If we stay focused, nobody can stop us but us.”

East Forsyth improved to 8-0 and will look to stay undefeated on the road against their Kernersville crosstown-rival Glenn Bobcats next week. Reynolds will attempt to win their third game of the season on the road against the West Forsyth Titans.