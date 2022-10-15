ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Explosive first half launches another big win for East Forsyth

By Chris Samuel
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB0B9_0iaTkyWG00

Members of the East Fosyth football team tip their "caps" to their fans following a 51-0 win over Reynolds, Friday night.

Photo by Chris Samuel

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles made another big statement, Friday night, as they got off to an explosive start on their way to a 51-0 demolition of the Reynolds Demons.

The Central Piedmont Conference match-up was turned into a mismatch early as the Eagles overcame two quick penalties on their opening drive when running back Ahmarrion Holland punched in a 3-yard touchdown run, barely two minutes into the game to put the Eagles up 7-0.

The Demons' offense led by quarterback Lane Albright struggled to find any rhythm early, but had an opportunity when East Forsyth fumbled a punt near midfield. Reynolds, however, failed to move the ball and was forced to punt as well. It did not turn out well as defensive lineman R.J. Brown blocked it for the Eagles to set his team up in the red zone.

Running back Trenton Dozier added to the lead immediately with a 20-yard touchdown run and the lead grew to 14-0.

Albright and the Demons continued to be stopped frequently and could not get going on the ground as the Eagles defense would hold running back Brendan Ray to negative yards in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdYll_0iaTkyWG00
East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor led the Eagles with four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing.

Photo by Chris Samuel

On back-to-back drives to end the first quarter, tight end Jahvontay Conner got on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run and quarterback Jaylen Raynor would connect with Ronnie Christian on a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 28-0 at the end of the quarter.

East Forsyth did not slow down in the second quarter as Raynor found Conner for a 19-yard touchdown pass after a long drive to put the Eagles up 35-0.

Tempers would flare from the Demons as multiple players were called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties throughout the quarter. Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles would recover a fumble and takeover in Demons territory. Shortly after, Raynor connected with Holland on a 39-yard touchdown pass and would later convert on a two-point try to put the Eagles up 43-0.

With just under three minutes left in the first half, Raynor led another long Eagles drive and ended it with a 10 yard touchdown run, and after another two-point conversion the Eagles ended the first half with a 51-0 lead.

The Eagles did all of their scoring in the first half and the defense continued to keep the Demons out of the end zone. Albright connected with receiver Kenaz McMillian on multiple deep throws and had two red zone drives but did not score in the second half. The Eagles pulled most of their starters and simply game managed on their way to a blowout victory. Eagles head coach Todd Willert thought highly of his team’s performance and is looking forward to making a deep playoff run.

“We’re getting better every week, that’s what we preach right now”, Coach Willert said. “We got better tonight. We got a lot of guys the last couple of weeks building depth and getting ready for that playoff run” Willert added.

Raynor, who now has 42 total touchdowns on the season, said the dominant win helps his team focus on getting to the state championship.

“It just shows how we prepare throughout the week and stay focused to prepare for the state championship,” Raynor said of his team's quest for its third state championship since 2018. “If we stay focused, nobody can stop us but us.”

East Forsyth improved to 8-0 and will look to stay undefeated on the road against their Kernersville crosstown-rival Glenn Bobcats next week. Reynolds will attempt to win their third game of the season on the road against the West Forsyth Titans.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
balldurham.com

Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking

The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff

Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
MEBANE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue

GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Sport Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee has named the 2022 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inductees. The unveiling of the monument and induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Tracking severe storms in the Triad

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy