Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason

Even if the 2022 Dodgers had won the World Series, there were going to be some major question marks heading into the offseason. Between pending free agents, underperforming former stars, and guys getting old, this was shaping up to be the most eventful Los Angeles offseason in recent memory even before L.A. got bounced in the NLDS by the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wheeler Proved the Value of Great Pitching in Phillies’ Game 1 Victory

When The Athletic published their predictions for the NLCS on Tuesday afternoon, nearly two-thirds of their MLB staff picked the San Diego Padres to come out on top of the Philadelphia Phillies. Several writers pointed out that the Padres have three strong starting pitchers atop their rotation, while the Phillies only have two.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Yankees-Astros ALCS Odds and Betting Preview

While the top three teams in the National League were all eliminated early, the top two seeds in the American League -- the Houston Astros and New York Yankees -- will meet in the AL Championship Series to determine who advances to the World Series. Over seven games this season,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather

Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There's a new bird in town. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers News: Got $15 Million? You Could Own Vin Scully’s House!

According to TMZ, the former home of late Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully has gone up for sale for just $15 million. The 11,000 square foot mansion, located in the gated Hidden Hills community in the San Fernando Valley just outside Calabasas, was the Hall of Fame broadcaster's home for the last several years of his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two...
TAMPA, FL

