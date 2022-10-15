ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones

JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
JONES, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of deadly southwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a house caught fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street, just off Czech Hall Road. Neighbors who reported the fire told authorities that they didn't think anyone was home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy