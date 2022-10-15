Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Related
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
KOCO
Woman rescued after trapped in construction hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman has been trapped in a construction hole in Midwest City. On Wednesday, officials told KOCO 5 that a woman has been trapped in a hole since at least last night near Northeast 23rd Street and Saint Luke Avenue. Officials said the woman is injured.
okcfox.com
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
KOCO
Traffic delayed after car, train collision in Jones
JONES, Okla. — Traffic is delayed after a car and train collision in Jones. On Tuesday, Jones officials responded to a car and train collision at Britton Road. Authorities said there were no injuries and the driver was the one who called 911 to report the accident. Drivers should...
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
Jones Police search for suspect in burglaries of three local businesses
Three businesses in a small metro town were burglarized over the weekend and the Jones Police Department is hoping the public can help catch him.
okcfox.com
'It sounded like a bomb': Honda CRV crashes into pool bar in South OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A driver lost control of their vehicle on Wednesday, crashing their Honda CRV into a pool bar in South OKC. According to Oklahoma City firefighters, the driver crashed their Honda into Corner Pocket, a pool bar located at SE 89th St. and I-35. OKCFD said...
Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
Fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of deadly southwest Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a house caught fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street, just off Czech Hall Road. Neighbors who reported the fire told authorities that they didn't think anyone was home.
One person dead in Oklahoma City house fire
Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
Injured Oklahoma County Deputy speaks on recovery, loss of fellow lawman in line-of-duty shooting
Nearly two months after a shooting that killed his fellow lawman, we're hearing from an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy injured in the line of duty.
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
KOCO
Edmond police confirm local gas station has been target for thieves
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police confirmed a local gas station has been a target for thieves. Card skimmers are on the rise and the trend can be seen across the metro. A local 7-11 was one of the targets. Swiping a card and filling up your tank, which is...
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy thankful to be alive after being shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy is thankful to be alive after he was shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns was shot in the line of duty, alongside his partner who died. Johns said he’s undergoing a tremendous recovery. Johns was serving his...
“I feel bullied,” Neighbor feuding with Del City mayor over fence
Both sides claim the piece of property is theirs.
Comments / 1