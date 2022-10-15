Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Related
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville auto dealership broken into
Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify man killed in Germantown collision
Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
mymcmedia.org
Passenger Killed in Germantown Crash
Police have identified the passenger killed in the Oct. 15 collision as Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown. According to police, a silver 2006 Ford F250 was being driven south on Frederick Road, and the driver of a blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was turning left from northbound Frederick Road onto westbound Plummer when that vehicle struck the Ford F250 in the intersection.
fox5dc.com
Four dead in Woodbridge shooting; person of interest in custody, say police
WASHINGTON - Prince William County police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting that left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home Monday. Police stayed on the scene at the home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. late into the night. Investigators said a person of interest,...
WTOP
Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash
Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
rockvillenights.com
Items stolen from vehicles in Fallsgrove area of Rockville
One or more thieves struck several residential parking facilities in the Fallsgrove area of Rockville Sunday evening, October 16, 2022. Items were reported stolen from vehicles in the parking garage at the Axis at Shady Grove apartments, a residential parking lot in the 9400 block of Blackwell Road, and a residential parking lot in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive. If you have a vehicle parked in any of those locations, you may want to check if anything is missing, and report it to Montgomery County police to assist in solving this case.
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
NBC Washington
Man Faces 102-Count Indictment After Allegedly Stealing More Than $1M in Cars
A Prince George’s County man pointed to as an example of “revolving door” justice, because he managed to avoid being held in jail despite multiple arrests, has been hit with a 102-count indictment for allegedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cars. Lorenzo Day, 22, and...
Fairfax Police asking for help finding armed hotel room rape suspect
The suspect was captured on security camera footage at the hotel, as well as the Eastern Market and Spring Hill Metro stations. It was determined that the he got to the hotel by taking the train from Eastern Market and changed to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and got off at the Spring Hill Station.
Comments / 0