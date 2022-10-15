One or more thieves struck several residential parking facilities in the Fallsgrove area of Rockville Sunday evening, October 16, 2022. Items were reported stolen from vehicles in the parking garage at the Axis at Shady Grove apartments, a residential parking lot in the 9400 block of Blackwell Road, and a residential parking lot in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive. If you have a vehicle parked in any of those locations, you may want to check if anything is missing, and report it to Montgomery County police to assist in solving this case.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO