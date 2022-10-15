ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville auto dealership broken into

Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police Blotter: Aggravated assault reported at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money, property and a vehicle part were taken from thefts from vehicles between Oct. 3 and 5 on streets including Georgia Street, Ashboro Court, Abilene Drive, Washington Avenue and Rolling Road. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle...
BETHESDA, MD
wfmd.com

UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County police identify man killed in Germantown collision

Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Passenger Killed in Germantown Crash

Police have identified the passenger killed in the Oct. 15 collision as Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown. According to police, a silver 2006 Ford F250 was being driven south on Frederick Road, and the driver of a blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was turning left from northbound Frederick Road onto westbound Plummer when that vehicle struck the Ford F250 in the intersection.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash

Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Items stolen from vehicles in Fallsgrove area of Rockville

One or more thieves struck several residential parking facilities in the Fallsgrove area of Rockville Sunday evening, October 16, 2022. Items were reported stolen from vehicles in the parking garage at the Axis at Shady Grove apartments, a residential parking lot in the 9400 block of Blackwell Road, and a residential parking lot in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive. If you have a vehicle parked in any of those locations, you may want to check if anything is missing, and report it to Montgomery County police to assist in solving this case.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring

A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash kills 89-year-old Frederick man

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead in Frederick County on Friday evening. Police said that the crash happened near U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road just before 9:20 p.m. 89-year-old Donald Reineke was driving north on Harmony Road and tried to cross Route 40 when a pickup truck […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

