FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell since he died July...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to season-opening victory over 76ers
BOSTON — On the eve of a new season, Jayson Tatum was feeling confident. Months removed from cementing his status as one of the game’s best in leading the C’s to the NBA Finals, and after a much-needed summer of recovery, Tatum was ready to do it again. It felt like the first day of school for him. He even had his outfit picked out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry's team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Jaden Ivey’s NBA Regular Season Debut With the Detroit Pistons
Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey will make his NBA regular season debut on Wednesday night when the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Orlando Magic. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The Pistons are coming off a 23-59 season in which...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
All Hornets 2022-23 NBA Season Preview
The All Hornets crew dishes out a few predictions before the season starts. Feel free to bookmark this tab and come back in April to comment on how wrong we were. Check it out!. Who is your pick for NBA MVP?. Ian Black: Joel Embiid. This is probably a four...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs San Antonio Spurs (0-0) After a tumultuous off-season that seemingly wouldn't end, the Charlotte Hornets finally get their 2022-2023 campaign kicked off against the Spurs in San Antonio Wednesday night. The team will be without all-star guard LaMelo Ball to open up the season, but this remains a game they can compete in and win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Pelicans-Nets, Knicks-Grizzlies, Mavericks-Suns
After a long summer without basketball, the Celtics and Warriors both began the season with reminders to the league why they won their respective conferences last season and why they’re the favorites to do so again. An opening night doubleheader is a treat because with just two games on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Fans Ripped by Eagles Leader as ‘Pop Culture Commercialism’
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are fighting for the lead in the NFC East, so they are alike ... right?. Not in one regard, as Eagles vet Jason Kelce tells Sports Radio 94 WIP that the two fan bases represent "polar opposites." "You have the Philadelphia fan base, which...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two...
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Potential Trade Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers
Projected by experts to miss the post-season entering 2022-23, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0 to start the season under coach John Tortorella. Nevertheless, they could once again become a seller by the March 3 trade deadline if they fall out of playoff contention by then. Travis Sanheim had come up...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to do the Michigan Deke in NHL 23
NHL 23 has a lot of fun dekes and moves players can use to make the game that much more entertaining. One has to be the Michigan "lacrosse goal" deke that has been taking the NHL by storm. The Michigan goal became popular in the NHL after Andrei Svechnikov of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We Punched Back!’ Cowboys Can’t Overcome Mistakes, Eagles D in Loss: Live Game Updates
The Dallas Cowboys visited inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It ended in a 26-17 loss ... and a moment of reflection from coach Mike McCarthy as he summarized the comeback effort.
