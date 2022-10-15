ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge

If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers

Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell since he died July...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to season-opening victory over 76ers

BOSTON — On the eve of a new season, Jayson Tatum was feeling confident. Months removed from cementing his status as one of the game’s best in leading the C’s to the NBA Finals, and after a much-needed summer of recovery, Tatum was ready to do it again. It felt like the first day of school for him. He even had his outfit picked out.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers

After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry's team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven assists...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

All Hornets 2022-23 NBA Season Preview

The All Hornets crew dishes out a few predictions before the season starts. Feel free to bookmark this tab and come back in April to comment on how wrong we were. Check it out!. Who is your pick for NBA MVP?. Ian Black: Joel Embiid. This is probably a four...
UTAH STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

Game 1: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs San Antonio Spurs (0-0) After a tumultuous off-season that seemingly wouldn't end, the Charlotte Hornets finally get their 2022-2023 campaign kicked off against the Spurs in San Antonio Wednesday night. The team will be without all-star guard LaMelo Ball to open up the season, but this remains a game they can compete in and win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Pelicans-Nets, Knicks-Grizzlies, Mavericks-Suns

After a long summer without basketball, the Celtics and Warriors both began the season with reminders to the league why they won their respective conferences last season and why they’re the favorites to do so again. An opening night doubleheader is a treat because with just two games on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Potential Trade Candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers

Projected by experts to miss the post-season entering 2022-23, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0 to start the season under coach John Tortorella. Nevertheless, they could once again become a seller by the March 3 trade deadline if they fall out of playoff contention by then. Travis Sanheim had come up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How to do the Michigan Deke in NHL 23

NHL 23 has a lot of fun dekes and moves players can use to make the game that much more entertaining. One has to be the Michigan "lacrosse goal" deke that has been taking the NHL by storm. The Michigan goal became popular in the NHL after Andrei Svechnikov of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy