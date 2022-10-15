ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters

We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend. Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.
Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell Earns Highest Coverage Grade in NFL in Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars just may have a star cornerback on their hands. Despite a tough loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 where the Colts attempted nearly 60 passes and seemingly picked on the linebackers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the Jaguars had one defender who locked down his opponent's snap-in and snap-out: Tyson Campbell.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the game today. The third-year pro has garnered north of 70 catches, more than 900 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches in each of his first two seasons in the league. Additionally, a...
DETROIT, MI
AFC West Week 7 Preview: Chargers, Chiefs Tied For First Place

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action this week as they host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. A 1-4 start has Las Vegas at the bottom of the division, but an opportunity at a streak to turn things around begins Sunday. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have tied...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ravens — Browns Player Notes for Week 7

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will look to improve to 2-0 in the AFC North when they host the Browns in Week 7. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications. QB JACOBY BRISSETT passed for a season-high 266 yards last week. Has 0 INTs in 2 career starts vs. Bal. Has 10 TDs (8 pass, 2 rush) vs. 2 INTs with a 94.4 rating in 7 career starts vs. AFC North.
BALTIMORE, MD
Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
MINNESOTA STATE
After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim

Patrick Mahomes expects to score every time he touches the ball. He expects to win every time he steps on the field. So when the Chiefs quarterback threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Bills to escape with a 24-20 victory over Kansas City, there was a quiet sense of shock inside Arrowhead Stadium — as if Chiefs fans, who had grown so accustomed to winning, couldn't believe Mahomes and Co. had come up short.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
DETROIT, MI
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched

The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
DENVER, CO
How to do the Michigan Deke in NHL 23

NHL 23 has a lot of fun dekes and moves players can use to make the game that much more entertaining. One has to be the Michigan "lacrosse goal" deke that has been taking the NHL by storm. The Michigan goal became popular in the NHL after Andrei Svechnikov of...

