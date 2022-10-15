Report: LiAngelo Ball to Be Waived by Hornets

LaMelo’s older brother has been fighting for a roster spot in Charlotte during training camp.

The dream of a reunion between of the two of the three Ball brothers in Charlotte will once again come to an end in the preseason.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania , the Hornets plan to waive LiAngelo Ball before the start of the regular season next week. The older brother of NBA All-Star and former Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball will be let go as a part of Charlotte’s final roster cuts ahead of Monday’s deadline.

LiAngelo signed a training camp deal with the team at the end of September, giving him an opportunity to compete for one of the 15 available spots. He played in three of the team’s five preseason games, but averaged just 4.7 minutes of action and one point per contest.

Charlotte went 0–5 in its preseason exhibition slate.

LiAngelo previously played for the Hornets’ Summer League team in 2021 and ’22. This summer, the 23-year-old played in three games for the Hornets, averaging six points and two rebounds. Last summer, he averaged 9.6 points and two rebounds per game.

Ball most recently played for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, last season. In 36 games and six starts, the guard averaged 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Charlotte will tip off its 2022–23 campaign on Wednesday in San Antonio against the Spurs.

