ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seR2B_0iaTk89500

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then, but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

Greenwood, of Bowdon, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, while the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Potter added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

A United club statement read: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Red Devils.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice.James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual abuse against the same child following less than a day of deliberation by jurors at Cambridge Crown Court.The bearded defendant, formerly of Bishop’s Stortford, was found guilty of four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in...
The Independent

Popular radio DJ found ‘murdered’ in Essex woodland as fourth man arrested

A 43-year-old man found dead in an Essex forest has been named as popular radio DJ Koray Alpergin.Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Alpergin, describing him as “such a bubbly, friendly soul who didn’t deserve this”.Police believe Mr Alpergin, who was the owner of Turkish station Bizim FM, was abducted from his home in north London along with a woman in her 30s. The pair were reportedly “taken against their will in a vehicle” from where they lived in Ebony Crescent, Enfield, on Friday. The woman has now been found unharmed. Officers previously arrested three men on suspicion...
The Independent

Man United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight

Manchester United will look to respond to dropped points at home to Newcastle as they face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have produced their best results when at home to potential top-four challengers, and have beaten both Arsenal and Liverpool at Old Trafford this season.Tottenham will be looking for a statement victory of their own, after losing to Arsenal at the Emirates earlier this season and being held at Chelsea and West Ham.Spurs have made their best start to a Premier League season under Antonio Conte but their away form will come under...
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League tonight

Chelsea have the chance to move to just one point behind Manchester City if they beat Brentford in the Premier League tonight.The Blues looked to be in turmoil after sacking Thomas Tuchel just weeks into the season but Graham Potter has won five games in a row in all competitions to help improve Chelsea’s position in the table.Potter’s side won’t have it easy at the Brentford Community Stadium, where they had to battle to a 1-0 win in their first visit last season.Brentford also stunned Chelsea with a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge, and are in great form themselves...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 19.FootballJesse Marsch was interrupted.📞🤣 "Whose is that? Do you guys have a fine system?" pic.twitter.com/iQK4VfDsFM— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 19, 2022Gary Neville was pleased with the success of The Overlap.18 months ago we launched The Overlap !It was an idea we’d had and we just thought we’d go for it and the reaction has been fantastic . Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it so...
The Independent

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goals updates as Darwin Nunez heads in opener

Liverpool are hoping to keep their winning run going after responding to a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal with a 7-1 hammering of Rangers in the Champions League and a heated 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. After their terrible start to the season things are looking up for Jurgen Klopp’s men and another victory tonight would put them back in contention for the top four.West Ham, meanwhile, are slowly regaining their good form. After losing their three opening league fixtures they’ve climbed up to 12th and have suffered just one defeat from their past...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy