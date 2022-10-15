ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, MD

Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
ACCOKEEK, MD
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Two Transported After Head-On Collision In Dameron

DAMERON, Md. –  On October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Porter Drive. Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the road and a sedan in the...
DAMERON, MD
Bay Net

Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run

PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park. The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS News

Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Multiple Vehicles Involved In Crash Off Chancellors Run Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles in an intersection. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 15, first responders were called to a crash on Chancellors Run Road, in the area of FDR Blvd. for a reported crash with multiple vehicles and injuries.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD

