Bay Net
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park; Multiple Injuries Reported
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 18, first responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for a reportedly serious crash involving three vehicles.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Head-On Collision In Dameron
DAMERON, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Porter Drive. Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the road and a sedan in the...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Burglary Suspects At Vape Jungle In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation. On Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10:55 pm, the suspects used a chunk of concrete to break the glass and enter the Vape Jungle business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-59050. On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road...
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Division executed a series of search warrants at First Road in Lexington Park. The subject of the investigation, Thomas Donnell Evans, age 42 of Lexington Park, was located...
CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police. Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia. Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Norman Leo Terry, II
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Norman Leo Terry, II, 47 of Chesapeake Beach. Terry is wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Terry, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman Found Fatally Near Southern Baltimore Park By Shooter At Large: Police
A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police announced. Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in the city to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
Bay Net
Police Investigate 13-Year-Old Who Hid A Fake Gun Between Two Charles County Schools
WALDORF, Md. — On October 18 at 3:16 p.m., school authorities at J.P. Ryon Elementary School notified the school resource officer about a juvenile male in the parking lot with what appeared to be a gun. A parent who was waiting in the car rider line saw the juvenile...
Car crashes into new hibachi restaurant in Towson
A car was seen crashed into a new hibachi restaurant that is having its grand opening at a Towson shopping center.
Bay Net
Multiple Vehicles Involved In Crash Off Chancellors Run Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles in an intersection. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 15, first responders were called to a crash on Chancellors Run Road, in the area of FDR Blvd. for a reported crash with multiple vehicles and injuries.
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
