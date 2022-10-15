Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rhyne keys West Iredell soccer win over Statesville
Albert Rhyne scored two goals in less than a 2-minute span, including the go-ahead tally, as West Iredell defeated Statesville 3-2 on Monday night. Rhyne scored on a header off a Bryson Derting free kick. He netted his other goal off a Taylor Gregory throw in. Kasey Mecimore also scored...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: South Iredell, North Iredell reach tournament finals
KANNAPOLIS — Brooke Aeschliman registered 12 kills, 11 digs and two aces as top seed South Iredell defeated Hickory Ridge 25-18 25-11, 25-21 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Tuesday. Kaitlyn Landis added nine kills, and Nicole Osborne served three aces. The Vikings (14-8) collected 17 assists from...
lincolntimesnews.com
Avery sets record in Rebels win
West Lincoln senior Mason Avery set the Lincoln County single-game rushing record Friday night, running for 397 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels 35-26 win over Newton-Conover on homecoming night in Vale. And West Lincoln needed every yard. The two teams traded touchdowns in the opening quarter, with Avery...
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves cruise on Homecoming----Football Roundup
After a series of games marked by controversy, late-game drama, and unusual twists and turns, the Lincolnton Wolves were able to breathe a bit on homecoming night at Lincolnton Memorial Stadium. Although winless West Caldwell made things interesting for at least one half of football, the Wolves maintained control throughout...
More than a dozen involved in fight at a Charlotte HS football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“For nearly 10 years, the ElderCenter has been catering to senior adults. The center, according to Executive Director Dot Blackwelder, is there to provide care for elderly adults while their loved ones, during the day, can accomplish other things. ‘We do all kinds of activities,’ Blackwelder said.” (10/17)
Battle over South Point High School mascot name continues
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hornets' Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police. Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
WBTV
thecharlottepost.com
What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University
What to see and do for homecoming week at Johnson C. Smith University. A list of events, galas and celebrations across the campus. Homecoming at Johnson C. Smith brings alumni and students together for a week of celebration, recollection and shopping on campus topped by a football game between the Golden Bulls and Fayetteville State University's Broncos.
wccbcharlotte.com
Search for Missing Statesville Woman
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677. Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R....
NCDOT names stretch of Stanly County highway after jazz icon
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County native and jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson was honored in his hometown earlier this week. The 95-year-old -- nicknamed “Sweet Poppa Lou” -- was recognized by the North Carolina Department of Transportation during a ceremony in Badin on Thursday morning. A five-mile...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
wccbcharlotte.com
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry gives clearer timeline for its move from spot near Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has given a better timeline of when it will officially move. The vice chair of the foundry’s board, Roddey Dowd, said they plan to cease operations at the foundry near Uptown sometime during the third quarter of 2023. Many believe...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville opens long-awaited West Branch library (Photos)
Thursday marked a special day for southern Iredell Countybresidents as the new Mooresville Public Library West Branch held its grand opening and provided guided tours of the new facility. Mooresville Mayor Mile Atkins, Mooresville commissioners Bobby Compton, Eddie Dingler, Tommy Deweese, Thurmond Houston, Lisa Qualls, and Gary West, State Librarian...
