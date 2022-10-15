Read full article on original website
Charles Marvin Courtney
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at War Vet Home in Jackson, LA. He was born February 2, 1941 in Amite, LA and was 81 years of age. He retired from Bell South Phone Company of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Milton Courtney and Ward Courtney; nephew, David Courtney; niece, Ann Courtney Ewing. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lillian Courtney. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Interment Courtney Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Suspect charged with home invasion, attempted armed robbery
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man after he barged into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife. At approximately 4 a.m., on Monday (October 17), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in Clarise Court near Slidell in reference to a home invasion.
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
