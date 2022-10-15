A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at War Vet Home in Jackson, LA. He was born February 2, 1941 in Amite, LA and was 81 years of age. He retired from Bell South Phone Company of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Milton Courtney and Ward Courtney; nephew, David Courtney; niece, Ann Courtney Ewing. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lillian Courtney. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Interment Courtney Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO