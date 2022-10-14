Read full article on original website
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REOPENS SOME LOCATIONS POST-HURRICANE IAN
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH REOPENS SOME LOCATIONS POST-HURRICANE IAN. Lee County, Fla. — In response to Hurricane Ian, all locations for the Florida Department of Health in Lee County have been closed since the onset of Hurricane Ian. Some locations are open, while some locations will remain closed until further notice.
Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week
Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week. Fort Myers, FL, Oct. 16, 2022 – Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers will resume collecting of recycling beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17. Residents should put out their recycling bins on their scheduled collection day. Recycling service...
Mold in Water-Damaged Buildings
Lee County, FL - The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) urges the public to take precautionary measures to avoid indoor air quality problems that can occur in storm damaged homes and buildings. Moisture from leaks or flooding can promote mold growth. To Protect Against Health Risks Associated...
