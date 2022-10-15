ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OPD: shooting call turns into several hour standoff, two arrested for assault

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VMt9_0iaTh2oW00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested Xavier Boone, 36, of Owensboro and Michael Carter, 48, of Owensboro after responding to a shooting call at 6 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.

Man accused of coercion charged with failure to register

Xavier Boone was charged with:

  • Unlawful Imprisonment (1st Degree)
  • Assault (2nd Degree)

Michael Carter was charged with:

  • Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree
  • Assault (2nd Degree)
  • Wanton Endangerment (1st Degree)
  • Failure to Appear
  • Assault (4th Degree, Domestic Violence)

Officers on the scene say there had been an altercation between an adult male victim and two suspects. Reports say the victim had been forcibly held inside the residence, struck multiple times in the head with a pipe and had a firearm discharged multiple times in his direction before fleeing from the residence.

OPD says multiple people exited the house when officers arrived, but others including the two suspects, Xavier Boone and Michael Carter, remained inside. The unidentified victim suffered multiple head injuries and was treated by American Medical Response.

According to the authorities, the Owensboro Police Department Emergency Response Team Crisis Negotiation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene. Officers say there were several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact the people in the house before a search warrant was obtained.

Reports say the Emergency Response Team began implementing procedures of Armed Barricaded Subject which caused some people to exit the house, but Boone and Carter stayed inside. Police say additional procedures were implemented which caused Carter to exit the resident unarmed and he was taken into custody.

Around the Tri-State, find a Flu shot near you

According to police reports, officers made brief contact with Boone who refused to come out or talk to officers. OPD says the Emergency Response Team entered the residence and took Boone into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Felon arrested after trying to illegally buy handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase. According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer. Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Re-Trial Is Underway For Murder Suspect

After several delays the re-trial for Robert Garner of Owensboro started on Monday. Garner is accused in the murder of 21 year old Cody Glover. Glover was a passenger in Garner’s vehicle when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East and U.S. 231 North. Garner, 18 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
wrul.com

Fraud And Theft Reported To The White County Sheriff’s Department

A Crossville man has reported that he has been a victim of identify fraud. 33 year old Kendall Cessna spoke with Sgt Craig Poole of the White County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday October 12th about the incident. Cessna told Poole that his employer, Lamont Trucking of Crossville had received a notice of claim benefit on employment security and that he had just been notified of the information. Cessna told Poole that he had never filed for such a claim and he believes someone was using his personal information fraudulently. Copies were made of the papers and a report was placed on file with the WCSD.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police remind drivers of ‘Move Over’ law

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — “Move Over… it’s the law!” a spokesperson with the Henderson Police Department says. Officers are hoping to remind drivers of a law that can be often forgotten by motorists in Kentucky. The spokesperson on social media asked, “Did you know there is a law that requires motorists to move over to […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
CANNELTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic stalls after semi crash on Henderson strip

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell. According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the […]
HENDERSON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION ON U.S. 60 IN MEADE COUNTY

BRANDENBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238.
BRANDENBURG, KY
k105.com

Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.

A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department thanks community after massive fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze. The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy