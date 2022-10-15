ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Yolo County inmate dies at California prison. Officials say 2 other prisoners joined in attack

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Authorities said they are investigating the Friday morning death of an inmate at High Desert State Prison as a homicide.

Fellow inmates Williams Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40, were seen by prison staff attacking Terence Coleman, 51, about 10:15 a.m.. The incident was contained in minutes but Coleman was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m. by medical staff, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The corrections department said Lutts suffered serious injuries and was taken to an outside hospital. When he returns, the department stated, he’ll be placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit.

Smith already has been moved to the unit pending investigation of this case.

Coleman was committed to High Desert from Yolo County in January 1997 to serve life with the possibility of parole for assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery, according to corrections officials. While in prison, Coleman was sentenced to an additional 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Lutts was committed to High Desert from Tuolumne County in May 2004 on an 18-year sentence for assault with a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter. He was sentenced to nine more years in 2013 for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

Smith was admitted to the prison system from San Joaquin County in August 2016 to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The Lassen County Coroner will determine Coleman’s official cause of death.

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

California guard gets 12 year prison term for killing inmate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was "funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands were cuffed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide

Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death

A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Hostage situation preceded deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly deputy-involved shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning. The scene is near 41st Street and 14th Avenue.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were originally responding to a hostage situation when the shooting occurred. The suspect has died, the sheriff's office says.No other details have been released. Updates to follow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Narcan used on officers after 3 were exposed to white substance at Sacramento County Jail

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Jail was put on lockdown after officers were exposed to an unknown substance on Sunday.According to a county jail representative, two officers were exposed to a white substance that was on some cash while booking a suspect. A jail officer came over with Narcan to help the police officers but began to feel dizzy.All three are expected to be OK, and the lockdown will remain in place for the next few hours. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Yuba County Sheriff Says Parents Arrested After Attack on Principal

On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriffs Department released information regarding a September 28 incident at a Lindhurst High school where after a fight between juveniles, parents went to the school and assaulted the principal. Here is the information released:. On September 28, 2022, around 1 PM, Yuba County Sheriff Deputies...
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city.  According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

39K+
Followers
712
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy