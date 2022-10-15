Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington officer injured in crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
WTVQ
Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim
fox56news.com
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash
fox56news.com
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on I-75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing the car moving at a high rate...
fox56news.com
Police searching for missing Casey County man
fox56news.com
3 injured in Nicholasville crash overnight
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
fox56news.com
3 hurt in serious Nicholasville crash
fox56news.com
Surveillance video shows interaction between administrator and student
fox56news.com
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington neighborhoods lighting up purple for domestic violence awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington saw another rise in violence over the weekend. The city recorded its 38th homicide of the year, where 31 are gun-related and many have been domestic violence incidents. What You Need To Know. Domestic violence and shootings are affecting Lexington’s community. October is National...
WKYT 27
Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men charged in connection with a shooting at a UK fraternity party appeared together in court Monday morning. The cases of Jason Almanza-Arroyo and Juan Guerrero-Zendejas are moving forward. They are both accused of being involved in a shooting that injured nearly a dozen students.
fox56news.com
Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
fox56news.com
Golden Alert canceled for missing 64-year-old Lexington man
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
fox56news.com
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
