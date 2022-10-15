High School Football Roundup: Bishop's gets the best of Escondido Charter; Country Day wins by forfeit

The backs and receivers get the glory, score the touchdowns and are seen on the highlights.

What often goes unnoticed in a football game is line play.

In The Bishop's School's 35-10 win over Escondido Charter School on Oct. 14 on a cold, rainy night at Orange Glen High School, the Knights' Tyler Boynton, a junior two-way lineman, was stout on defense with a pair of sacks and a tackle for a loss.

Knights running back Raynall Thornton thought enough of Boynton’s blocking on offense to give big No. 60 a shout-out.

“I scanned the field, got a great block from Boynton and took off,” Thornton said of his 31-yard touchdown run on a draw play in the second quarter. “We’re big and talented up front.”

Thornton later scored on a 7-yard run as Bishop’s rolled up 149 yards rushing on 26 carries in improving to 6-2 on the season. Escondido Charter dropped to 6-2.

Thornton also caught four passes for 78 yards, including a 52-yard ramble down the sideline that led to Xavier Rodriguez’s second-quarter score.

Knights quarterback William Fierro completed 12 of 17 passes for 188 yards.

Bishop’s defense held Escondido Charter’s high-powered offense to 30 yards rushing and sacked White Tigers quarterback Skylar MacMahon six times, including the two by Boynton.

“I like playing defense because I get to hit people,” Boynton said. “Charter has some really good players. That’s a good team, but our plan was to attack the quarterback and their running backs. The coaches did a great job putting us in the right position to make plays. We have a dangerous team.”

The Knights next play Orange Glen of Escondido (0-8) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Other local schools

La Jolla Country Day School: The Torreys' home game Oct. 14 against Mountain Empire of Pine Valley was canceled when the Redhawks were unable to play, and Country Day won by forfeit. It was to be Senior Night for LJCDS.

“We moved the [junior varsity] game to the 7 p.m. slot and have postponed Senior Night to a home playoff game date, which we think we have a good chance of earning," said Country Day Athletic Director Jeff Hutzler. "That date would be either Nov. 4 or 11.”

Next for the Torreys (6-2) is a showdown on the road against Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach (7-1) at noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

La Jolla High School: The Vikings (5-3) had a bye and will next play at home against Christian of El Cajon (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆

