ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandomedicalnews.com

Seminole State Partners with AdventHealth to address nursing shortage

AdventHealth launched a new partnership with Seminole State College for eight senior nursing students to participate in a hands-on Dedicated Education Unit (DEU) program at AdventHealth Winter Park. The novel DEU at AdventHealth Winter Park was launched this fall semester out of a growing partnership between AdventHealth and Seminole State...
SANFORD, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomedicalnews.com

Lighthouse Works Welcomes Brian M. Levine to the Board of Directors

ORLANDO – Lighthouse Works, an Orlando-based organization that provides competitive job opportunities for blind and visually impaired adults, recently added Brian M. Levine to its Board of Directors. Levine is currently the Director of Business Development for DLH Holdings Corp., where he specifically focuses on developing growth strategies for...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

HCA Florida Healthcare Central Florida Hospitals to Host “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Back Day, October 29

Hospitals to partner with local law enforcement to encourage the safe disposal of unused or expired medication. HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals in Central Florida are hosting its fourth annual “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites the community to safely dispose of unused or expired medication before they may be obtained and misused.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

Coquina Beach Market opening delayed

BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater is a city with a long and illustrious history. The Tocobagan Indian tribe was the first group to settle in the area. The first permanent settlement in the area was established in 1835 when the United States Army created Fort Harrison as an outpost during the Seminole Wars. After...
CLEARWATER, FL
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy