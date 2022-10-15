Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween eventRickyOrlando, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com
Seminole State Partners with AdventHealth to address nursing shortage
AdventHealth launched a new partnership with Seminole State College for eight senior nursing students to participate in a hands-on Dedicated Education Unit (DEU) program at AdventHealth Winter Park. The novel DEU at AdventHealth Winter Park was launched this fall semester out of a growing partnership between AdventHealth and Seminole State...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.
orlandomedicalnews.com
Lighthouse Works Welcomes Brian M. Levine to the Board of Directors
ORLANDO – Lighthouse Works, an Orlando-based organization that provides competitive job opportunities for blind and visually impaired adults, recently added Brian M. Levine to its Board of Directors. Levine is currently the Director of Business Development for DLH Holdings Corp., where he specifically focuses on developing growth strategies for...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
orlandomedicalnews.com
HCA Florida Healthcare Central Florida Hospitals to Host “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Back Day, October 29
Hospitals to partner with local law enforcement to encourage the safe disposal of unused or expired medication. HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals in Central Florida are hosting its fourth annual “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites the community to safely dispose of unused or expired medication before they may be obtained and misused.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
More affordable housing options coming to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Some much-needed affordable housing is coming to Hillsborough County. Armature Place Apartments, situated near Busch Gardens, is in the process of having its 96 units renovated and converted into affordable housing. "Folks need a break," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said during a news conference. The county...
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
amisun.com
Coquina Beach Market opening delayed
BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues in Tampa, elsewhere
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearwater, FL
Clearwater is a city with a long and illustrious history. The Tocobagan Indian tribe was the first group to settle in the area. The first permanent settlement in the area was established in 1835 when the United States Army created Fort Harrison as an outpost during the Seminole Wars. After...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
