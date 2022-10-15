ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Texas Flags across America invites community to one-year anniversary celebration

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWq1E_0iaTgFfR00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Texas Flags across America is inviting residents to a one-year anniversary of the Flagpole at Old Glory Park.

In coordination with EPCC, Transmountain campus, the El Paso Texas Flags Across America is inviting the community to a celebratory event of the one-year anniversary of the new flagpole which flies the US flag above the community. The celebration event will begin at 3 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. Music, networking, food and cars will all take place. All military and veterans will receive a free hotdog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140KdG_0iaTgFfR00

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso Giving Day returns Thursday, Oct. 20th

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 7th Annual El Paso Giving Day presented by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 20. There are more than 200 nonprofit organizations participating this year including small, medium, and large groups. Members of the El Paso community are encouraged to donate at least $10 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Spots still open for 2022 Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is still time for you to be part of the 2022 Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade taking place Thanksgiving morning. The Sun Bowl Association says there are still a few sports open for marching bands, ROTC groups, and certain specialty groups at this year’s event. […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Two political newcomers seek to unseat city Rep. Salcido

Two political newcomers with few campaign contributions are trying to unseat a well-financed incumbent council member to represent District 5 in far East El Paso – one of the fastest growing areas in the city. More than 118,000 residents – the most of any district – live in this...
EL PASO, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hunt School of Nursing professor named state Nurse Practitioner of Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Dr. Christy Blanco was named the 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year at the Texas Nurse Practitioners Fall Conference in Round Rock, Texas on Sept. 24. She was selected for demonstrating excellence as a nurse practitioner and as a role model for other nurse practitioners and the nursing profession. Blanco, an associate professor at the TTUHSC EP Hunt School of Nursing and former president of the Texas Nurse Practitioners […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy