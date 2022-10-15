El Paso Texas Flags across America invites community to one-year anniversary celebration
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Texas Flags across America is inviting residents to a one-year anniversary of the Flagpole at Old Glory Park.
In coordination with EPCC, Transmountain campus, the El Paso Texas Flags Across America is inviting the community to a celebratory event of the one-year anniversary of the new flagpole which flies the US flag above the community. The celebration event will begin at 3 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. Music, networking, food and cars will all take place. All military and veterans will receive a free hotdog.
