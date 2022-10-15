Read full article on original website
an17.com
Glorioso, Landry lead Southeastern at TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
KILLEN, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a sixth-place finish in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational which concluded Tuesday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. SLU finished the tournament with a three-day team...
Game Changer: Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnett
Calallen senior quarterback Bryce Burnet totals 308 all-purpose yards against Alice for a career high. Burnett leads Wildcats to a 37-30 victory.
Pleasanton Express
Cross Country teams head to regional meet in Corpus Christi
Local high school cross country teams will head to Corpus Christi early next week for their classification’s region IV meet. Pleasanton will send both the boys’ and girls’ teams to the Class 4A regional meet on Monday. Jourdanton boys and girls will compete with the Poteet boys’...
an17.com
Ella M. Badon
Ella Mary Ashe Badon of Ponchatoula, LA, was born on February 1, 1927 in Donaldsonville, LA, to the union of Elizabeth and Joseph Ashe. She has been a loyal and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for approximately 70 years. She graduated from O.W. Dillon in 1943 at the age of 16. Prevailing through all adversity at the time, she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1961, she obtained a Master of Science degree in Education from Indiana University.
an17.com
Gloria Nell Jefferson
On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
an17.com
Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe
Mrs. Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe was tenderly whisked, by angel’s wings, to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Her earthly journey ended surrounded by her family. She leaves this life to join many of her loved ones. She does not leave us empty handed, however, as she left with us her deep love for family and its unbreakable bond.
an17.com
Joyce Gain Collens
Joyce Gain Collens passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Covington, LA at the age of 97. She was born Joyce Margaret Gain on July 13, 1925 in Shanghai, China to South Africans, Katherine Barnes Gain and Peter Douglas Gerald Gain. Joyce is survived by her brother, Peter B....
an17.com
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
an17.com
Ruby Ellen Wagner Owens
Ruby, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Ruby was a woman of many interests and loved creating things. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and painting. She was an avid gardener and was a lover of all flowers. Ruby was also a proud member of her church. Although she had many hobbies, her family was her number one priority. She loved spending time with her family. Ruby was a loving woman who will be forever missed by all who knew her.
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
an17.com
Gerlinde Taylor
Gerlinde Taylor, a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 70. Gerlinde had a heart of gold and loved helping others. She enjoyed assembling Braille books for the blind. She also loved to play softball in her younger years. Gerlinde was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church.
KIII TV3
Lots of sunshine with fall-like temperatures Wednesday in Corpus Christi
Clouds will break apart Tuesday night, sunny skies for the remainder of the week. Chilly mornings & mild/warm afternoons through Friday.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
an17.com
Etan Shiri Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on October 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa, LA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; Paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges, Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram...
KIII TV3
More humidity and heat before next cold front in Corpus Christi
Hot, humid, and mostly dry weekend for Jazz Fest. Our next cold front brings widespread rain and much cooler temperatures our way early next week.
Final blessing held today at Memorial Hospital
Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.
Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
6 Investigates: Corpus Christi mayoral candidate residency
With early voting just around the corner, 6 Investigates digs into the residency of Mayoral candidate John Wright.
an17.com
Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
