Ruby, age 85, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Ruby was a woman of many interests and loved creating things. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and painting. She was an avid gardener and was a lover of all flowers. Ruby was also a proud member of her church. Although she had many hobbies, her family was her number one priority. She loved spending time with her family. Ruby was a loving woman who will be forever missed by all who knew her.

