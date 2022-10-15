ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota

This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State basketball braces for early-season string of Top 25 showdowns in nonconference slate

Tom Izzo’s team is facing some tough opponents after the season opener. Michigan State men’s basketball will be tested early on this season, that’s for sure. Michigan State opens the year with Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans then play four straight games against AP Top 25 ranked teams. They’ll be playing No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Villanova, and No. 20 Alabama in that order.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin, Penn State looking to avoid dreaded snowball effect following blowout loss to Michigan

James Franklin and Penn State hope to get back on the winning streak following a big loss against Michigan. Last Saturday afternoon, Penn State could not execute crucial plays for a lackluster performance in Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball. The Nittany Lions hope to reel back from this devasting loss and not trickle down to another for James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI

