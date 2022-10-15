ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022

Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak

Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
btpowerhouse.com

2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Season Preview

The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
ASHMORE, IL
WCIA

Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash

Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.  This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
DANVILLE, IL

