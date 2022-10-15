Read full article on original website
Chase Brown joins elite group of Power 5 RBs following 6-1 start for Illinois
Chase Brown is playing on another planet right now. The star RB for Illinois leads the nation in rushing entering Week 8 and has already set a career-high with 1,059 yards in 2022. Brown has also been used in the passing attack for the Illini and has 6 offensive touchdowns...
Bret Bielema updates injuries to Illini RBs, expects one player cleared for Week 9
Bret Bielema currently has the Fighting Illini off to an impressive 6-1 start, including five straight wins. The head coach is hoping for some good news before Illinois faces Nebraska in two weeks for win No. 7. That’s probably a 50/50 on the positivity for Illini fans. Reggie Love...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Bret Bielema addresses recruiting impact of Illinois' hot start to 2022
Bret Bielema has seen a change on the recruiting trail after Illinois’ strong start to the 2022 season. Illinois was recently ranked for the 1st time since October 2011. In what has been a surprising season, Illinois is off to a 6-1 start through 7 games. In Week 7, Illinois outlasted Minnesota in a 26-14 victory.
Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak
Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
Chase Brown nets Rose Bowl honor for big game during Illinois' Week 7 win
Chase Brown might be the most surprising player this year in the B1G this season. The Illinois running back has rushed for over a 1,000 yards so far this season and 4 touchdowns. His accomplishments this season have earned him a big honor from the Rose Bowl, who named him...
Illinois standout ranks first among Power 5 defensive backs in PFF grade
One Illinois cornerback has put the nation on notice with his performance so far this season. Devon Witherspoon has the highest PFF grade among all Power 5 cornerbacks with a grade of 86.9. The junior has been locking down his matchups so far this season and has recorded 21 total...
Dain Dainja eager to make an impact after two years on sideline: 'My energy is going to be stupid crazy'
CHAMPAIGN — Like most top-100 prospects, Dain Dainja after two years of college probably dreamed of preparing soon for his first NBA game. But that’s not Dainja’s story. His story has had to be one of patience, of discipline, of persistence. Dainja, the No. 91 overall prospect...
2022-’23 Illinois Fighting Illini Basketball Season Preview
The 2022-’23 ‘BTPowerhouse Season Preview’ series will take an in-depth look at all 14 teams in the Big Ten heading into the 2022-’23 season with analysis on each program’s previous season, offseason departures, new additions, strengths, weakness, top player, and top storylines. Each post will also include predictions on each team’s starting lineup, season performance and commentary from a local “insider” who covers said team.
Central Illinois Proud
Prairie Central QB returned to football after losing bet with friends, led team to 8-0 start
FAIRBURY, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Prairie Central quarterback Drew Haberkorn has helped lead the Hawks to an 8-0 start, their best since 2006. But the senior had not played since his freshman year, and only returned after making a promise with his best friends. “I lost a bet with Drew...
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
Watch: Emu spotted wandering Illinois back yard
An Illinois resident captured a photo of an unusual visitor to their back yard -- a loose emu.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
Judy Fraser’s 2022 Wooly Worm Forecast
It’s our favorite time of year! We spent the hour with Judy Fraser to talk all things wooly worms and see what’s in store for this winter.
