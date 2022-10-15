ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Minnesota

This week’s big primetime game on ABC comes in the way of a B1G crossover. The Penn State Nittany Lions host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their annual whiteout game. The Nittany Lions and the Gophers will look to get back on track after division losses. Minnesota lost at Illinois 26-14, while Penn State lost to Michigan in the Big House 41-17. Penn State is 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in B1G play, while Minnesota is 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin, Penn State looking to avoid dreaded snowball effect following blowout loss to Michigan

James Franklin and Penn State hope to get back on the winning streak following a big loss against Michigan. Last Saturday afternoon, Penn State could not execute crucial plays for a lackluster performance in Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball. The Nittany Lions hope to reel back from this devasting loss and not trickle down to another for James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

