Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters to decide on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Voters on back-to-back election cycles will decide the fate of constitutional amendments on issues ranging from tax exemptions for disabled veterans to municipal water fees. Three additional proposals will be decided on the Dec. 10 ballot. Here’s a look at the proposed amendments, as explained by the Public Affairs Research...
postsouth.com
Tim Temple announces bid for insurance commissioner as state mired in crisis
Republican Tim Temple, a wealthy insurance executive from Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 with the state mired in a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple posed a strong challenge to Donelon in 2019 by spending $2 million of his own...
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
postsouth.com
DOTD roadwork set throughout area prompts detours, closures
Motorists should expect detours and road closures as part of three projects set to get underway this week according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. In St. Gabriel, work is set to begin Monday along La. 75 (Martin Luther King Parkway), which will require removal of a bridge...
postsouth.com
Parish rivalry highlights Week 8 football action
Another chapter will be added to the longtime rivalry between two Iberville Parish football programs, while two other squads take to the road for Week 8 football action. The St. John Eagles celebrate homecoming against perennial rival White Castle, while East Iberville travels to Gonzales for action against Ascension Christian.
Comments / 0