Louisiana State

Louisiana voters to decide on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Voters on back-to-back election cycles will decide the fate of constitutional amendments on issues ranging from tax exemptions for disabled veterans to municipal water fees. Three additional proposals will be decided on the Dec. 10 ballot. Here’s a look at the proposed amendments, as explained by the Public Affairs Research...
LOUISIANA STATE
DOTD roadwork set throughout area prompts detours, closures

Motorists should expect detours and road closures as part of three projects set to get underway this week according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. In St. Gabriel, work is set to begin Monday along La. 75 (Martin Luther King Parkway), which will require removal of a bridge...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Parish rivalry highlights Week 8 football action

Another chapter will be added to the longtime rivalry between two Iberville Parish football programs, while two other squads take to the road for Week 8 football action. The St. John Eagles celebrate homecoming against perennial rival White Castle, while East Iberville travels to Gonzales for action against Ascension Christian.
WHITE CASTLE, LA

