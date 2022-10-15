Read full article on original website
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
WSET
HEAR IT: Barrage of gunshots fired off Westerly Drive, LPD investigating
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence on Westerly Drive near Langhorne Road. LPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive around 3:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they located several casings in the street, LPD said. There were no...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
wfirnews.com
Authorities identify woman found dead in Botetourt County gravel lot
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound.Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
WDBJ7.com
Lockout over at E.C. Glass High School after shots fired nearby
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockout at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is over, about an hour after it started. Lynchburg Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Dr. at around 3:25 p.m. and found multiple casings in the street.
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSET
Rustburg crews respond to accident after minivan crashes, tree falls on top
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a crash involving a minivan and a tree on Sunday evening. The department said they arrived to find a minivan off the road with a tree on top of it and across Brown's Mill Road. Crews said...
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Lynchburg house fire deemed accidental
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is believed to have been caused by an accident with a type of electrical fault or overloaded circuits, with estimated damages at over $30,000. EARLIER: One person was found dead in the aftermath of a...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
WSLS
Deadly Lynchburg house fire likely accidental in nature, Fire Marshal’s Office says
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:45 p.m.:. The Fire Marshal’s office has provided an update on the cause of the fire that left one person dead and one person in the hospital Tuesday morning in Lynchburg. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to the 1200 block of Early Street...
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
thenewsprogress.com
Local businesses affected by shooting; no one harmed
Chase City Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired on October 8 at approximately 11:22p.m. around the Estes Building. Upon arrival, the police discovered that a victim’s truck had been shot. The Chase City Produce Stand and Subway. Thankfully, no one was harmed in this incident. A...
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
cbs19news
Washed-out pipes close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road is closed because of a pair of washed-out pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Wheelers Cove Road will be closed until Oct. 24 between Starvale Lane and Stagebridge Road. Then the closure will change to between Starvale Lane to...
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WSET
One person seriously injured after vehicle fell down an embankment: Firefighters
BUCHANAN Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they were busy Saturday with a number of crashes. They responded to a vehicle that went approximately 50 feet down an embankment, firefighters said. This incident happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan. They secured the vehicle...
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years in prison for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in May 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice. Court records show that on May 31, 2019, the teenager contacted 23-year-old Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn through a friend to purchase two ounces of marijuana, which Glenn agreed to sell for $300.
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced in child abduction case
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Bobby Lee Taylor has been sentenced for his involvement in the May 2021 abduction of a child from a Giles Co. nursery. Taylor pleaded guilty in July to abduction by force/intimidation, possession of schedule I or II drugs and forging a public document. The forgery charge is from a different case.
