Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side. According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Racine Alderman and former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate II will no longer be taking the City of Madison’s Independent Police Monitor position after he was chosen about a week ago. City of Madison officials confirmed Tate withdrew his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teens arrested, accused of pilfering packages from Amazon truck

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 16-year-olds in southern Wisconsin were taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery truck of its packages. The Janesville Police Department announced that two people were arrested following an armed robbery of an Amazon package delivery van. The alleged incident happened on October 13 around 9 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rock County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer posing as sergeant

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s officials warned people Monday about a scammer posing as a sergeant. Officials said that multiple people reported receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed. The call allegedly told people to send them money to fix a legal matter. RELATED: Scammer posing as Rock Co. sergeant calling people, saying...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigate shots fired incident early Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive around 2:45 a.m. where they located multiple shell casings and recovered a handgun. Police also obtained video evidence that showed the shots coming from a handgun. No damage was found to property or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Apple’s “Find My” tracks stolen items to pizza box

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A feature baked into many Apple devices helped lead the Madison Police Department to several stolen items made by the tech giant – as well as the man accused of swiping them. According to an MPD report, the victims told investigators Monday afternoon that someone...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Manny Wilke

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teenage suspect accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car late Saturday allegedly described to a detective in detail the attack left the victim fighting for her life. Speaking to a Beaver Dam Police Department detective, Dylan Lenz recounted deciding to...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
dailydodge.com

GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam

(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The juvenile victim was...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI

