Cyclists enjoy 20 miles of car-free roads during Philly Bike Ride

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Thousands of bikers turned out to the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday morning for the first Philly Bike Ride .

It was 20 miles of car-free biking, meaning anyone driving near the museum probably noticed a lot of detours.

Riders choose either a 6-mile route or the full 20 miles. The routes passed through Center City, Independence Hall, Penn's Landing and Kelly Drive , meaning cyclists had great views.

Drivers, on the other hand, had to navigate road closures and no parking zones.

Most riders, like Peter Sneeringer, came to do the whole thing. "We're hoping to do the whole 20, but we'll see how long the girls last," he told KYW Newsradio.

Brian Howard was riding with his daughters to celebrate his birthday. "Just the opportunity to get out here," he said, "ride on the streets with no traffic. Take my daughters out."

For some, like sisters Bonnie and Grace, the ride was occasion to celebrate. "It’s actually my sister Grace's 30th birthday," said Bonnie. "Yesterday was, but this is her birthday celebration."

Cyclists Nili and Robert Self took part in the first Philly Bike Ride Saturday. Photo credit Conner Barkon/KYW Newsradio

For others like, Robert Self, it was a show of unity. "The city, it's gritty. It’s hard. It’s tough, whether you’re walking on foot or taking SEPTA ," he said.

"Whether it’s recreational or commuting, the city needs to see people can be out having a good time and we can all get together, especially in these crazy times."

If there's a second Philly Bike Ride, Self, like most people, said he'd be back. But some, like Dave Shields, won't commit to anything yet. "We’ll see how it goes," said Shields.