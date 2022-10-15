ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cyclists enjoy 20 miles of car-free roads during Philly Bike Ride

By Conner Barkon
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Thousands of bikers turned out to the Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday morning for the first Philly Bike Ride .

It was 20 miles of car-free biking, meaning anyone driving near the museum probably noticed a lot of detours.

Riders choose either a 6-mile route or the full 20 miles. The routes passed through Center City, Independence Hall, Penn's Landing and Kelly Drive , meaning cyclists had great views.

Drivers, on the other hand, had to navigate road closures and no parking zones.

Most riders, like Peter Sneeringer, came to do the whole thing. "We're hoping to do the whole 20, but we'll see how long the girls last," he told KYW Newsradio.

Brian Howard was riding with his daughters to celebrate his birthday. "Just the opportunity to get out here," he said, "ride on the streets with no traffic. Take my daughters out."

For some, like sisters Bonnie and Grace, the ride was occasion to celebrate. "It’s actually my sister Grace's 30th birthday," said Bonnie. "Yesterday was, but this is her birthday celebration."

Cyclists Nili and Robert Self took part in the first Philly Bike Ride Saturday. Photo credit Conner Barkon/KYW Newsradio

For others like, Robert Self, it was a show of unity. "The city, it's gritty. It’s hard. It’s tough, whether you’re walking on foot or taking SEPTA ," he said.

"Whether it’s recreational or commuting, the city needs to see people can be out having a good time and we can all get together, especially in these crazy times."

If there's a second Philly Bike Ride, Self, like most people, said he'd be back. But some, like Dave Shields, won't commit to anything yet. "We’ll see how it goes," said Shields.

billypenn.com

As Wawa closes two Market Street stores, what will take their place?

Center City will soon have five prominent retail locations that used to be Wawa stores, leaving neighbors and passers-by to wonder what might bring those darkened storefronts back to life. What should replace them? Let us know what you think below. Wawa announced last week it will soon close stores...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia councilman blames lack of police enforcement for continued illegal ATV riders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large group of dirt bike and ATV riders took over Columbus Boulevard over the weekend. The vehicles are illegal to operate on the streets of Philadelphia, and there are renewed calls for the city to crack down on the riders.Critics say the vehicles are not only a nuisance, but they're also extremely dangerous.Dozens of dirt bikes, quads and ATVs rolled down North Broad Street Saturday afternoon in the shadow of police headquarters.This past weekend, Center City and other neighborhoods were inundated with vehicles that police claim often aren't street-legal.A shooting Saturday night at 7th and South...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theeastcountygazette.com

Frankford Shooting; Man Was Shot Multiple Times On A Septa Subway Platform

On Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, a man was shot and is now in the hospital. The incident occurred near the station on Frankford Avenue near Margaret Street. Just before 9 p.m., according to police, bullets were fired. Shots were fired once in the chest and once in the abdomen of a 41-year-old man.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Deadly Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead on Friday, Oct. 14. that left a Philadelphia man dead. A 62-year-old man was crossing Verree Street near Rhawn Street in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood when a southbound driver struck him just before 8 p.m., city police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two construction workers struck, killed by PATCO train on Ben Franklin Bridge

Two construction workers were struck and killed by a westbound PATCO Speedline train on the Ben Franklin Bridge Friday night, according to the Delaware River Port Authority. The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m., near the middle of the bridge closer to the New Jersey side, Courier Post reported. The workers were involved in a long-term bridge rehabilitation project announced in March 2020 and set to continue through December 2024.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
