An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss
ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.
How Bryan Harsin is handling Auburn’s open date
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t using this week’s open date to sit on a beach with his feet kicked up. His Tigers won’t play a game this week but will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, coming off a three-game losing streak after Saturday’s 48-34 loss at No. 7 Ole Miss.
Understanding Alabama’s uncharacteristic pass coverage issues
On Monday, two nights after Tennessee’s historic upset, Nick Saban diagnosed the 52-49 defeat as a “collective loss,” citing execution, penalties a lack of energy. Yet, to a casual observer and box score analyst, one Alabama defensive issue that first sprung to light against Texas in Week 2 resurfaced over a month later in Knoxville: pass coverage.
Reigning 7A basketball player of the Year includes Alabama, Auburn in Top 8
Reigning Class 7A basketball player of the year Labaron Philon listed his top 8 schools on Monday. The 2024 Baker point guard’s list includes in-state powers Auburn and Alabama as well as fellow SEC members Arkansas, Tennessee and Ole Miss and national powers Michigan, Kansas and Cincinnati. Philon said...
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
Ole Miss Rises in AP Top 25 Following Win Over Auburn
The Rebels rose in the polls again after Lane Kiffin gained his first win over Auburn since arriving in Oxford.
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Montgomery principal Bryan Cutter wins $25,000 ‘Oscar’ of teaching
Montgomery’s Principal Bryan Cutter is the newest Alabama educator to win the Milken Educator Award, called the “Oscar of teaching.”. At a schoolwide assembly Wednesday morning that Cutter helped organize, officials surprised him by making him the guest of honor and presenting him with a $25,000 check. The announcement is kept a closely guarded secret, adding to the excitement.
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
Southern chill! Freeze warnings begin tonight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter will filter in today through Thursday. As high-pressure settles, we’ll see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will stay gusty with gust up to 20 mph, this means it will feel a few degrees cooler throughout the day.
Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
