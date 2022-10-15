Keith Urban Makes Young Fan's Dreams Come True at Recent Concert

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Keith Urban made one young fan's dreams come true this past week.

The "One Too Many" singer brought a young woman out on stage at his Savannah, GA concert on Oct. 13, granting her biggest wish and then some.

Urban's tour photographer, Brennon Williamson, captured the moment, which Urban posted on Instagram late last night, Oct. 14.

"I want to do something a little special tonight," he addressed the crowd in the video, "because I was hearing a story about a young girl who comes from Georgia who had a dream of playing guitar with me on stage." He laughed as the crowd, who were apparently familiar with Rhodes' goal, applauded, and there was a quick break in the video before he continued.

I found out about her story and her journey, which was amazing; I think she started playing guitar after hearing me play, and she's here with her mom and dad tonight, but I wanted to get her up to do exactly what she wanted to do, which is play a song with me. Would you please welcome to the stage Destiny Rhodes!"

The country legend greeted the girl with a hug as she walked on stage with one of the artist's guitars before leading her by the hand to the other side, where he asked her to share how she started playing guitar with the crowd.

"I started playing at age 13, but Keith right here is my musical influence," she said. "I saw him on CMT and said, 'I wanna play like him one day.' And here I am!" She threw her hand in the air and laughed, and the crowd cheered for her again.

"I probably don't need to play," Urban joked. "Why don't you just play for me, and I'll sing?"

The video then jumped to the middle of their "Without You" performance, with Urban throwing her name into the line, "We somehow found each other, Destiny," causing another wild response from the audience.

She sang along with him for a few lines and, at the end of the song, threw her fist into the air in celebration. Urban gave her another hug, then said, "I also think, because this guitar looks so good on you, you should just keep that guitar," and hugged her again.

Rhodes could be seen mouthing "Oh my God!" at the crowd before Urban crouched down to sign it.

Of course, he couldn't let her leave without a selfie, taking several with the crowd behind them before offering her one final hug.

Local news outlet WTOC 11 caught wind of Rhodes' story before the day of the concert and shared more about her journey and her goal to play with her favorite musician. At 18 months old, Rhodes suffered brain damage after suffering from seizures while ill. This led to cognitive impairments and becoming a fan of Urban significantly helped her recover.

After winning a national guitar competition, she almost got to play with him, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to have a virtual meet and greet instead. Still, her goal of doing so in person remained.

Rhodes' sister commented on the video of the two of them, writing, "That’s my sister!♥️ Thank you, Keith for welcoming her in with open arms, and inspiring her with your music. She will never forget this special moment, and how you’ve been a friend to her throughout the years, even before meeting you face-to-face. You rock🎸"

Other fans piled on the admiration, with one commenting, "Keith, I just knew you would reach out to Destiny! That’s the kind of artist and person you are! I read her story first and so happy she got to meet you and play with you!👏👏👏👏🎶🎸🎵🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️♥️🤩🤩"

"Not only are you a great musician, but also a great human being! Thank you❤️," another fan wrote.

As Urban said in the video's caption, "This is what it’s all about."